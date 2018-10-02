Waiver Wire Week 5: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Every week in the NFL, an unlikely fantasy football star emerges and is immediately added by thousands of owners.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was the standout star for Week 4, and if you haven't put a waiver claim in for him yet, you might be too late.

Seattle running back Mike Davis and Tennessee wide receiver Corey Davis will also be hot waiver-wire additions following their performances in Week 4.

The goal for fantasy owners in Week 5 is to try to get ahead of everyone else by starting sleepers and lesser-known players while beginning to navigate bye weeks.

Some of the best options out on the waiver wire face favorable matchups in Week 5, and a few of the suggested players below could turn into difference-makers during the first weekend of October.

Quarterback

Top Pickup: Joe Flacco, Baltimore (Owned in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Joe Flacco's name doesn't exactly strum up excitement in fantasy circles, but he's been getting the job done under center for the Baltimore Ravens.

Flacco, who is only owned in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues, produced his second 300-yard performance of the season in the Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 33-year-old has thrown multiple touchdowns in three of his four games, and his average completion goes for 7.32 yards.

Don Wright/Associated Press

Next up for Flacco is Cleveland, who ranks 25th in passing defense and has conceded seven passing touchdowns.

Although he'll have to navigate Cleveland's pass rush, which has earned 12 sacks, Flacco's developed chemistry with wide receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown, who will produce some big plays by breaking away from the Browns secondary.

Projection vs. Cleveland Browns: 22-34, 315 passing yards, 3 TD

Top Sleeper: C.J. Beathard, San Francisco (Owned in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues)

If you picked up Trubisky but have to wait until his bye week is over to start him, a second dip into the waiver wire could be warranted.

San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard should be available for most owners heading into Sunday, especially since the 49ers' matchup with the Arizona Cardinals won't be near the national spotlight.

Marcio Sanchez/Associated Press

Beathard, who took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4, threw for 298 yards in a two-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

While some may look past him because of his lack of starting experience, Beathard's already established a connection with tight end George Kittle, who caught six of Beathard's 23 completions for 125 receiving yards.

With a reliable target in tow, Beathard should be able to attack the defense of the 0-4 Cardinals and put up another set of respectable numbers.

Projection vs. Arizona Cardinals: 17-26, 226 passing yards, TD

Running Back

Top Pickup: Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis (Owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues)

If you're looking for a sly pickup that some people might not consider before Thursday night, Indianapolis running back Nyheim Hines is the perfect option.

The first-year running back out of NC State has turned into a reliable option in the passing game for quarterback Andrew Luck.

In the Week 4 defeat to the Houston Texans, Hines hauled in the most receptions of any Colts player with nine, which went for 63 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Through four weeks, Hines has 22 receptions, while he's only carried the ball on 18 occasions.

With wide receiver T.Y. Hilton's status "probably not good", for Thursday's trip to New England, per the team's official website, a marquee target must emerge for Luck, and Hines appears to be one of the players set to benefit.

Projection at New England Patriots: 5 carries, 20 rushing yards, 10 receptions, 57 receiving yards, TD

Top Sleeper: Ty Montgomery, Green Bay (Owned in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Green Bay's running back situation is a bit murky for fantasy owners, as the Packers have three options to choose from.

Ty Montgomery is more suited as a flex player because of his ability to catch balls out of the backfield, which is a superior skill he carries over Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Although he ran for 18 yards in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, Montgomery caught two of the three passes thrown in his direction.

There's no way to guarantee which Packers running back will produce the most week by week, but a Week 5 matchup against a Detroit defense that's conceded the eighth-most points in the NFL should be beneficial to everyone in the Green Bay offense.

Projection at Detroit Lions: 3 carries, 26 rushing yards, 8 receptions, 65 receiving yards, TD

Wide Receiver

Top Pickup: Taywan Taylor, Tennessee (Owned in 3 Percent of Yahoo leagues)

If you don't know who Taywan Taylor is, you should look up his Week 4 performance and then instantly place a waiver claim on the Tennessee wide receiver.

Taylor had some good fortune fall into his lap, as Rishard Matthews demanded his release and Delanie Walker went down with a season-ending injury.

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

With Matthews and Walker out of the picture, Taylor took advantage of his opportunity in Week 4 by catching seven passes for 77 yards on nine targets.

Taylor provides a nice complement to top wideout Corey Davis, who will receive coverage from each opponent's top defensive back moving forward.

Expect Taylor's production to increase even more in Week 5, as the Titans make the trek up to Buffalo to face a Bills defense that gives up 263 passing yards per game.

Projection at Buffalo Bills: 7 receptions, 85 yards, TD

Top Sleeper: Willie Snead, Baltimore (Owned in 5 Percent of Yahoo leagues)

Willie Snead isn't the first or second option for Flacco in the Baltimore passing game, but he's still receiving targets.

The former New Orleans Saints receiver has been targeted at least five times in his first four games in a Ravens uniform.

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

With bye weeks starting to affect your roster, Snead is an intriguing option to pick up this week and keep on your roster as a second or third option at wide receiver.

As long as he continues to receive targets from Flacco, Snead will be a viable option, especially in PPR leagues.

Projection at Cleveland Browns: 6 receptions, 55 yards

