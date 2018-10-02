Week 5 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Notable Injuries

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are coming off a 48-point effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers, and second-year quarterback Mithell Trubisky is coming off a six-TD effort that had Bears fans pinching themselves.

You may think you have found your answer at quarterback as a result of that effort, but Trubisky is not the immediate answer,. The Bears and the Bucs are both heading into their bye week. So, if you were thinking of benching Ryan Fitzpatrick and picking up Trubisky, that strategy is not viable in Week 5.

In addition to those two teams taking the week off, fantasy owners have to deal with key injuries. Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert, who looked like a key part of the Bengals offense, broke his ankle and will miss the rest of the season.

Leonard Fournette, the Jacksonville Jaguars' second-year running back, has a hamstring problem that continues to dog him. After missing two games earlier with the injury, Fournette aggravated the injury in Week 4 against the Jets and the Jaguars know they can't depend on him.

Seattle tight end Will Dissly suffered a knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals, and Tampa Bay tight end O.J. Howard did the same against the Bears.

Wideout Geronimo Allison of the Green Bay Packers, who was mentioned as a waiver-wire pickup last week, suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills and his status against the Detroit Lions has not been determined.

Add those health issues to previous injuries along with slumping players, and many fantasy owners have to go to the waiver wire to put solid teams on the field for Week 5.

We offer the following waiver additions at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end that you can add to your roster this week. We are considering players who are owned in 50 percent or less in Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens

Flacco has had a couple of ordinary years, and that's probably the main reason that he is owned by just 25 percent of fantasy owners.

However, both Flacco and the Ravens appear back on track in 2018, and after a winning performance on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's not likely to change any time soon.

Flacco has always been blessed with a strong arm, and he is capable of stretching a defense. Through the first four games of the season, Flacco has been accurate and dangerous.

The Baltimore quarterback has thrown for 1,252 yards and is completing 64.2 percent of his passes along with an 8-2 TD interception ratio. He is clearly a productive player who is at a much higher level than he has been at it in recent seasons.

Flacco gets a shot at the Browns in Week 5

Quarterback Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

The Raiders finally picked up a win in Week 4 as they scored on a last-second drive and added a two-point conversion to push the game into overtime and then won it on a field goal in the extra session.

Carr (36 percent owned) was the architect of the game-tying drive, and that could turn out to be a huge confidence builder for the rest of the season.

Since the Raiders have been falling behind and losing games quite regularly, Carr is often in a must-throw situation and he already has 1,373 passing yards and he is completing 71.0 percent of his passes. His 6-7 TD-interception ratio needs improvement, but Carr should be a viable alternative when the Raiders take on the Chargers in Week 5.

Running back T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars

The hamstring injury suffered by Fournette could be a problem for several weeks, and that makes Yeldon (50 percent owned) a viable alternative.

Consider that Yeldon has already carried the ball 49 times for 202 yards with one touchdown. He also figures in the Jacksonville passing game with 14 receptions. Quarterback Blake Bortles is obviously comfortable with him, and when the Jacksonville defense gives the team a lead in the second half, the running game figures to play a key role for the Jaguars.

Yeldon has the ability to make the first tackler miss, and he will keep his legs churning after contact. He is not a superstar, but he is a solid NFL players who can be a dangerous waiver-wire pickup.

Running back Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

This is a real gamble because we are banking on Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson having the logic to give Chubb more work after his superior performance against the Raiders in Week 4. The rookie running back is owned by 19 percent of fantasy owners

Chubb had a 63-yard run for a touchdown and then rumbled 41 yards for another score in the fourth quarter.

The problem is that Chubb has just 10 carries on the season. However, he has 146 yards and his 14.6 yards per carry average is more than eye-opening. He needs to get the ball at least 10 times this week when the Browns host the Ravens.

Those kind of numbers are special, and it will take significant pressure off rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield if Chubb gets a chance to show off his skills and break more long plays.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee, Houston Texans

Coutee stepped into the spotlight in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts after Will Fuller couldn't go as a result of his hamstring issue.

The backup receiver had a memorable day with 11 receptions for 109 yards, and he was also targeted 15 times. Second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson obviously felt comfortable throwing to him as soon as he stepped in for Fuller, and there's no reason he won't fit in Sunday night when the Texans host the Dallas Cowboys.

Owned by just five percent of fantasy teams, you need to jump on him quickly. One caveat is his injury history as he had a hamstring problem during the summer that kept him out of action. Hamstring issues could flair at any time, but the 5'11", 180-pound receiver should be a factor as long as he remains in the lineup.

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, New England Patriots

We are not here to tell you that Patterson is going to be a regular part of the New England offense. However, he has the speed, size, strength and big-play ability to make one or two explosive plays per game.

He caught a 55-yard TD pass in the Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we don't think Tom Brady or Bill Belichick will ignore him from this point forward. As a matter of fact, as Josh Gordon establishes himself and Julian Edelman returns from a suspension, opposing defenses will pay Patterson little mind.

As long as you are not counting on Patterson (one percent owned) for volume, you just may get rewarded with highlight-film plays and bonus points.

Tight end Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers

McDonald has already earned quite a bit of respect for his double-punch stiff arm to the chin strap of Tampa Bay defensive back Chris Conte in Week 3, and then he showed off his strength in Week 4 when he dragged Baltimore tacklers down the field after a first-half reception.

McDonald is the No. 2 tight end on the Steelers behind Jesse James, but he is stronger than an airport baggage handler striving for an overtime assignment and he is clearly an aggressive player who enjoys contact. He is owned by 43 percent of fantasy players, and he has caught 12 passes while being targeted 14 times.

Ben Roethlisberger needs to look his way a bit more often because he can be a difference maker.