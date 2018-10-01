Le'Veon Bell Explains Decision to Hold Out, Doesn't Anticipate Steelers Trade

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) heads for the end zone after taking a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has received plenty of criticism for sitting out to start the 2018 season, but he explained the situation from his perspective Monday. 

"It sucks having to sit out football," he said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "I want to play. I want to win games and the playoffs. But I've gotta take this stand. Knowing my worth and knowing I can tear a ligament or get surgery at any time, I knew I couldn't play 16 games with 400 or more touches."

Bell has refused to sign his $14.5 million one-year tender on the franchise tag, but he is expected to return to the team in Week 7 during the Steelers' bye week, per Fowler.

