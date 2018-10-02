Simms & Lefkoe: Earl Thomas' Finger, Trubisky Balling Out, Manning Struggles

Simms & Lefkoe: Earl Thomas' Finger, Trubisky Balling Out, Manning StrugglesOctober 2, 2018
Bleacher Report
It's our Week 4 recap pod!
On today's episode of the podcast, the guys discuss Earl Thomas' middle finger, Mitchell Trusbisky's big performance against the Bucs, and Eli Manning's struggles.
Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!
Warning: contains NSFW language.
To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.
Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.
Mahomes' Rocket Arm Is Changing the NFL 🚀