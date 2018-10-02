Simms & Lefkoe: Earl Thomas' Finger, Trubisky Balling Out, Manning Struggles

Simms & Lefkoe
It's our Week 4 recap pod!

On today's episode of the podcast, the guys discuss Earl Thomas' middle finger, Mitchell Trusbisky's big performance against the Bucs, and Eli Manning's struggles.

Warning: contains NSFW language.

