WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 29

Credit: WWE.com

The decision has now been made. WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, an event where the best in the company will fight for gold as well as the title of best in the world. This controversial show is set in stone, which meant the October 29 edition of Monday Night Raw was all about building to the event.

The biggest news going into the night was the promise that Brock Lesnar would appear to confront his future opponent for the vacant Universal Championship Braun Strowman. The Beast Incarnate had not been on Raw since losing his title back at SummerSlam 2018.

Both D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction were expected to appear just days before their tag team match. Seth Rollins' address of the vicious betrayal of Dean Ambrose that ended last week was also anticipated with hope for an explanation from The Lunatic Fringe.

Sunday's WWE Evolution also set up a major rematch as Nia Jax won the No. 1 contender battle royal while Ronda Rousey made Nikki Bella tap to the armbar. Both would be in the same building to set their return clash in motion.

All these segments defined the focus of Raw, but anything could happen with just a few days in-between Monday and Friday. The October 29 Raw had to be special to sell fans on the event.