WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 29
The decision has now been made. WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, an event where the best in the company will fight for gold as well as the title of best in the world. This controversial show is set in stone, which meant the October 29 edition of Monday Night Raw was all about building to the event.
The biggest news going into the night was the promise that Brock Lesnar would appear to confront his future opponent for the vacant Universal Championship Braun Strowman. The Beast Incarnate had not been on Raw since losing his title back at SummerSlam 2018.
Both D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction were expected to appear just days before their tag team match. Seth Rollins' address of the vicious betrayal of Dean Ambrose that ended last week was also anticipated with hope for an explanation from The Lunatic Fringe.
Sunday's WWE Evolution also set up a major rematch as Nia Jax won the No. 1 contender battle royal while Ronda Rousey made Nikki Bella tap to the armbar. Both would be in the same building to set their return clash in motion.
All these segments defined the focus of Raw, but anything could happen with just a few days in-between Monday and Friday. The October 29 Raw had to be special to sell fans on the event.
Brock Lesnar Makes a Statement with Braun Strowman Before Crown Jewel
Acting general manager Baron Corbin opened the show with the WWE Universal Championship on his shoulder. Lesnar and Paul Heyman interrupted immediately. Heyman promised The Beast Incarnate would win at Crown Jewel, which brought out Braun Strowman.
The action quickly broke down as The Monster Among Men running powerslammed Corbin for getting in his way before Lesnar hit an F5 on Strowman.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a fine quick segment to sell the Lesnar vs. Strowman match. The two big men came to blows after promising to win. This is a feud fans have seen before, so not much has to be done to sell the contest. Corbin getting thrown around was the only thing new about this segment.
Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley
With the encouragement of Lio Rush, Bobby Lashley looked cocky and aggressive early in this match. However, his confidence may have cost him after a slow cover following hitting The Dominator. Finn Balor recovered and went for the Coup De Grace before Rush got involved and tripped Balor.
This caused a disqualification with both immediately assaulting The Extraordinary Man. As the manager taunted The Irishman, his man beat down Balor to set up Rush to slap the winner. Backstage, Corbin told Lashley and Rush that the big man would be in World Cup, replacing John Cena.
Result
Balor def. Lashley by disqualification
Grade
C
Analysis
There's a complete lack of energy to Lashley's matches in WWE, coming from a crowd that does not care. While it seemed like getting a legitimate rival like Balor might change things, the reactions have not changed. Rush's taunting just convinces the audience not to care more.
Lashley vs. Balor is a strong match on paper, and their athleticism together is impressive. It's just that there's no reason to care. I have no idea why The Dominator is in the World Cup over so many others when his heel run so far has been so lackluster.
Trish, Lita, Sasha, Bayley and Natalya vs. Riott Squad, Mickie and Alicia Fox
The faces looked dominant throughout with the younger wrestlers enjoying working with Trish Stratus and Lita. Sasha Banks ended up getting isolated and beat down by the cohesive teamwork of The Riott Squad until The Boss ducked a charging Riott, who took out Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.
The action broke down with Banks and Stratus as well as Lita and Bayley working together to set up Natalya to lock Alicia Fox in the Sharpshooter for the submission.
Result
Stratus, Lita, Banks, Bayley and Natalya def. Riott Squad, Mickie and Fox by submission
Grade
B
Analysis
While this ten-woman tag match went a bit long with so many wrestlers just standing around waiting, the homestretch of this contest more than made up for how crowded the contest felt. It was great to see so many of the women getting the chance to work with legends.
It will be interesting to see if Trish and Lita stick around. If women's tag team championships are announced soon, the two Hall of Famers should be in the mix for the titles.
Elias vs. Jinder Mahal
Elias came out to give a special follow-up performance to his guitar smash last week on Corbin. Because the GM was injured though, he decided to take the concert to his new rival. The Drifter sang to The Lone Wolf's locker room door until he was attacked by Jinder Mahal.
Corbin opened his door to announce Elias would fight The Modern Day Maharaja next. Despite nursing injuries from the attack and The Singh Brothers distracting the referee often, the iTunes hit musician hit The Drift Away to take the victory.
Result
Elias def. Mahal by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
The segment as a whole was a great first act for Elias as a face. He was entertaining and played the crowd well. Moreover, it is already established how Corbin will use his power to stay away from The Drifter.
The match was fine but nothing special. The Maharaja has become Raw's primary heel enhancement star, so it was always expected he would lose to help establish babyface Elias.
The Authors of Pain vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. The Ascension
Rival teams The Ascension and Bobby Roode and Chad Gable teamed up together to eliminate Akam and Rezar from this match early. The strategy worked as Roode and Gable managed to keep away from The Authors of Pain with the faces hitting a double team finisher on Konnor to take the win.
Immediately after the bell rang, Akam and Rezar laid out the victors and stood tall.
Result
Roode and Gable def. Authors of Pain and Ascension by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
While the commentators put this over as a potential stepping stone to the Raw tag team champions especially given the status of the titles, this match felt superfluous. Roode and Gable won to stay relevant, but they were still overshadowed by The Authors.
It was a fine match, but nothing was settled through it. The Revival and The B-Team were ignored in what was sort of sold as a No. 1 contender match, and it's still hard to take the division seriously.
Dean Ambrose Plays Mind Games with Seth Rollins
Rollins tried to be chipper about all that had happened in the last week with the support for Roman Reigns, but he couldn't with the lingering confusion over Ambrose's attack. The Lunatic appeared in the crowd and said nothing until The Architect promised to make his friend's life a living hell.
The WWE intercontinental champion lost it, promising to fight his brother right there and then, but the moment Rollins started heading into the crowd, Ambrose turned around and left.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Patience is a virtue. It's tough to say what this segment will lead to down the line, but this is absolutely the most exciting angle on Raw right now. Nothing came of the first follow-up segment, but the silence could mean so much more in a few weeks.
These two are incredible together, and it is likely that Ambrose will cut one of the greatest promos of his career when he finally does decide to speak.
Nia Jax vs. Ember Moon
After a backstage interview turned sour, Ember Moon challenged Nia Jax to a match with the former champion accepting. While The War Goddess pushed the No. 1 contender to her limit, Tamina's appearance distracted Moon long enough for Jax to hit a Samoan drop and running leg drop for the win.
Afterward, Jax and Tamina stared each other down with the veteran Samoan backing down.
Result
Jax def. Moon by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
Moon and Jax have great chemistry together that could make for an excellent match down the line. This contest was over far too early though to stand out. The clash did accomplish one interesting thing by setting up an eventual heel turn from Jax.
She and Tamina as rivals is not all that interesting, but they could be a powerful duo for the Raw women's division to overcome.
The Revival vs. The Lucha House Party
The Lucha House Party made its debut on Monday Night Raw as Kalisto alongside Lince Dorado fought Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder with Gran Metalik at ringside. A timely distraction from Metalik and some perfect timing set up Kalisto to hit the Salida Del Sol on Dawson to take the win.
Result
Kalisto and Dorado def. Revival by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
While it is a shame that Revival have already fallen so far back in title contention, it is great for the division that 205 Live is sharing its most cohesive team with Raw. The cruiserweights continue to add necessary depth to Raw, and Kalisto, Metalik and Dorado may just be what Raw's worst division needs.
The three are consistently exciting and have proven on 205 Live to be some of the brand's best performers. Once Ambrose and Rollins drop the titles, the luchadors should be near the front of the line.
Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews
Drew McIntyre promised at Crown Jewel to lay out the winner of the WWE Universal Championship match. Dolph Ziggler then made clear he was the best in the world and would prove it by laying out his former idol Kurt Angle first.
Crews pushed Ziggler throughout their match, but the young star dived right into the knees of The Showoff, who then hit a superkick for the victory.
Result
Ziggler def. Crews by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
The promo that preceded the match was far better than the meaningless match that followed. Ziggler came out focused and determined and put over the tournament in a big way. What followed was Crews getting in way too much offense in a short match that seemed to undercut the heel's promo.
The Brothers of Destruction Refuse to Play D-Generation X's Games
The Brothers of Destruction called out D-Generation X, and they answered. Triple H arrived seemingly without Shawn Michaels only for HBK to appear behind The Deadman and hit him with a superkick. As DX celebrated, Taker sat up as a sign the fight was far from over.
Grade
C-
Analysis
While this segment had it purpose as a nostalgia trip, this segment just furthered the idea that this feud is trying to recreate a magic that is already gone. HHH and HBK are acting like they are ten years younger while Taker and Kane do their best to still look imposing.
The segment was rushed, and the payoff was fairly lackluster. It was just an excuse to hype up the night by promising to have all these legends in the same arena.