Jamal Adams Responds to Dede Westbrook's Criticism: 'I Got a Family to Feed'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams reminded Dede Westbrook he also has a family to feed following comments from the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com noted Westbrook was unhappy with Adams because the safety picked up a personal foul penalty for unnecessary roughness by throwing the receiver to the ground in the fourth quarter of Jacksonville's win on Sunday.

"He's my dude," Westbrook said. "I met him at Sterling Shephard's wedding and also before the draft we came here together, and for him to do that it kind of upset me, because at the end of the day, the whistle blew. That's not cool. I've got a family to feed, just as well as you do. And anything that's done after the whistle, it's unnecessary. Of course I wasn't happy with that."

Adams responded with multiple tweets, pointing to the hatred he witnessed and writing, "I got a family to feed as well."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.