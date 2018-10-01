Markelle Fultz, Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Mentioned at Jury Selection in CBB Scandal

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The trial of Christian Dawkins, Merl Code and James Gatto could feature a wide range of topics relevant to corruption across college basketball.

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, Monday's jury selection included mentions of several notable schools, players and coaches:

Dawkins, Code and Gatto have been accused of paying a player $100,000 to go to Louisville but have all pleaded not guilty, according to Tom Hays of the Associated Press.

The trial could begin Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York following jury selection, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

The trial comes as a result of an FBI investigation attempting to expose the corruption in college basketball recruiting. Gatto and Code worked for Adidas while Dawkins was a sports agent, and all of them allegedly helped lure players to specific schools using illegal payments.

This is also just the first of several upcoming related trials, with assistant coaches for Arizona, Auburn, USC and Oklahoma State also charged.

While this helps explain some of the schools and people mentioned in jury selection, other names haven't been accused of any wrongdoing, including current NBA stars Markelle Fultz and Kyle Kuzma, as well as Kansas coach Bill Self.

With incoming freshmen Zion Williamson, Nasir Little and Romeo Langford also noted, the results of the trial could potentially affect playing status for some of the nation's biggest stars.