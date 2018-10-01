Markelle Fultz, Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Mentioned at Jury Selection in CBB Scandal

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz in action during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The trial of Christian Dawkins, Merl Code and James Gatto could feature a wide range of topics relevant to corruption across college basketball. 

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, Monday's jury selection included mentions of several notable schools, players and coaches:

Dawkins, Code and Gatto have been accused of paying a player $100,000 to go to Louisville but have all pleaded not guilty, according to Tom Hays of the Associated Press.

The trial could begin Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York following jury selection, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

The trial comes as a result of an FBI investigation attempting to expose the corruption in college basketball recruiting. Gatto and Code worked for Adidas while Dawkins was a sports agent, and all of them allegedly helped lure players to specific schools using illegal payments.

This is also just the first of several upcoming related trials, with assistant coaches for Arizona, Auburn, USC and Oklahoma State also charged.

While this helps explain some of the schools and people mentioned in jury selection, other names haven't been accused of any wrongdoing, including current NBA stars Markelle Fultz and Kyle Kuzma, as well as Kansas coach Bill Self.

With incoming freshmen Zion Williamson, Nasir Little and Romeo Langford also noted, the results of the trial could potentially affect playing status for some of the nation's biggest stars.

Related

    Inside NBA's Social Media Addiction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside NBA's Social Media Addiction

    Tom Haberstroh
    via Bleacher Report

    Way-Too-Soon 2019 Free-Agency Predictions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Way-Too-Soon 2019 Free-Agency Predictions

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    The NBA Meme Bracket

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The NBA Meme Bracket

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Report: Okafor to Undergo X-Ray on Ankle Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Okafor to Undergo X-Ray on Ankle Injury

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report