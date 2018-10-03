1 Player Every NFL Team Must Bench Immediately

0 of 32

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The old saying goes that the person who graduates last in his or her medical school class is still called doctor.

Likewise, the 53rd man on an active NFL roster can still call himself a professional football player, and the worst starter on a team can say he is just one of hundreds of people to earn that honor over tens of thousands of others.

Getting to the league is a remarkable feat only accomplished by the chosen few. Staying on top in such a physical sport is a Herculean task.

Some players stick in their team's starting lineups yearly, but others see their fair share of struggles.

Here's a look at some players who could be in line for lesser roles moving forward. Regardless of how their seasons turn out, they can always say they made it.