NFL Power Rankings: Reviewing Week 5 Standings After Sunday's Action

James Kenney/Associated Press

The NFL record for the scoring league average per team game is 23.6, which was set in 1948 by the 10 pro clubs that took the field that year. Back then, the Arizona Cardinals were in Chicago, and a team called the Boston Yanks existed (they folded before the 1949 season).

Seventy years later, it looks like that scoring average will be shattered. Nineteen teams scored 24 or more points in Week 4, with three of them crossing the 40-point barrier.

We'll see if this trend continues all season, but until then, here's a look at some new power rankings, with a review of three teams in more depth.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Los Angeles Rams (4-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

3. Tennessee Titans (3-1)

4. Miami Dolphins (3-1)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)

6. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

7. Chicago Bears (3-1)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

9. New Orleans Saints (3-1)

10. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

11. Denver Broncos (2-1)

12. Washington Redskins (2-1)

13. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

15. New England Patriots (2-2)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

17. Seattle Seahawks (2-2)

18. Dallas Cowboys (2-2)

19. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2-1)

21. Minnesota Vikings (1-2-1)

22. Cleveland Browns (1-2-1)

23. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

24. Indianapolis Colts (1-3)

25. Detroit Lions (1-3)

26. Buffalo Bills (1-3)

27. Oakland Raiders (1-3)

28. Houston Texans (1-3)

29. New York Jets (1-3)

30. San Francisco 49ers (1-3)

31. New York Giants (1-3)

32. Arizona Cardinals (0-4)

Tennessee Titans at No. 3

The Tennessee Titans may look out of place in the top three, but they have a road win against the 3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars and a home victory versus the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

They also took down the Houston Texans without starting quarterback Marcus Mariota and starting offensive tackles Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin. Their lone loss came in the season opener at a Miami Dolphins team that is now 3-1.

Overall, the Titans' resume is impressive. They simply find ways to win, like when the Titans gutted out a scoring drive in overtime to beat the Eagles on Sunday. Wide receiver Corey Davis was the star, as he caught nine passes for 161 yards and a touchdown.

If the former first-round pick emerges as a bona fide star, then that only helps the Titans in their quest for an AFC South title, which looks like it will come down to them and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miami Dolphins at No. 4

Yes, the Miami Dolphins just lost 38-7 to the New England Patriots and have now been outscored through four games despite having a 3-1 record.

But every team lays an egg once in a while, and losing on the road to the defending AFC champion Pats is commonplace for many teams.

Miami has a win over the 3-1 Titans on its resume, and it held the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders to 29 combined points. Entering Week 4, Football Outsiders ranked them second in overall team efficiency and in the top eight in offense, defense and special teams (notably, they were the only team to receive this distinction).

Miami also has the benefit of some games where it should be favored down the road, such as a home matchup with the New York Jets and two games with the Buffalo Bills. In fact, seven of their remaining games are versus teams with just one win.

While it's hard seeing Miami stick near the top of the league standings, the Dolphins may sneak into the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Philadelphia Eagles at No. 16

It's not time to press the panic button in Philadelphia yet. The Eagles have an excuse in that they've dealt with an inordinate amount of injuries this season and are just starting to get some players back.

But the Eagles secondary has not fared well this year, and a few wide receivers have gone off for big days against their cornerbacks. Notably, Davis had his aforementioned career day, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout DeSean Jackson had four receptions for 125 yards and a score in a 27-20 win.

It doesn't seem like the Eagles have an issue with a certain type of receiver, as the larger, stronger Davis and leaner, quicker Jackson probably couldn't be further opposites at the position. But Philadelphia needs to figure out its issues on the back end or else a return trip to the postseason will be in jeopardy.

Philadelphia is 2-2 following its 26-23 overtime loss to the Titans, and things won't get easier moving forward, with matchups at the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints looming. The Eagles must regroup quickly.