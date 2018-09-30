Patriots' Rob Gronkowski Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Dolphins; Did Not Return

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was forced from Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury, which he originally suffered two weeks earlier, per Jeff Howe of the Athletic.

He never returned to the field after the injury.

According to Greg A. Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, Gronkowski wasn't seen in the locker room after the game.

The All-Pro had four catches for 44 yards in the eventual 38-7 win before his exit.

After, Adam Schefter of ESPN noted he was already questionable with the issue coming into the game.

Gronk has been one of the best players in the NFL at his position since entering the league as arguably Tom Brady's favorite weapon over the past decade. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection last season while totaling 1,084 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

However, he has had a relatively slow start to the 2018 season, entering the week with 13 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in three games. He had 123 yards and a score in Week 1 but hasn't done much in the three games since.

Meanwhile, injuries remain a problem for the superstar, as he hasn't completed a full 16-game season since 2011.

The Patriots might have just been cautious with Gronkowski considering their sizable lead, but they have to be concerned if he starts missing games.