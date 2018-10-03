1st-Round Rookie Report-Card Grades at NFL's Quarter Mark

0 of 32

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Early splashes and duds—it's time for first-quarter rookie report cards following Week 4 of NFL action.

It didn't take long to see all five first-round quarterbacks on the field. By the end of Week 3, rookie signal-callers selected within the top 32 had their welcome-to-the-league moments. Even though one passer hasn't started a game, he's played enough snaps for us to judge his development.

We'll focus solely on first-rounders for the report card grades below. The evaluations are based on what the players have done during the regular season regardless of their sample sizes.

Of course, starters will have more strengths and weaknesses on display, but rookies who saw the field sparingly showed flaws and potential as well.

In the order in which they were drafted, we'll take a look at all the Day 1 picks four weeks into the 2018 season.