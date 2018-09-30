Barcelona Transfer News: Malcom Reportedly Unwanted at Club After Roma Snub

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona summer signing Malcom is reportedly an outcast at the Catalan club just two months after rejecting a transfer to AS Roma at the last minute to join the Blaugrana instead.

RAC1 (h/t ESPN FC) reported Barca manager Ernesto Valverde never wanted his side to move for the former Girondins de Bordeaux winger, who spurned a move to Roma and joined La Liga's champions for €41 million (£36.5 million).

Malcom missed out on a place in the squad that drew 1-1 at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, with Ousmane Dembele preferred on the right flank. RAC1 suggested Valverde "does not know where to play and when to play him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.