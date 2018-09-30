Barcelona Transfer News: Malcom Reportedly Unwanted at Club After Roma Snub

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2018

VALLADOLID, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: Malcom Filipe Silva of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between Real Valladolid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Jose Zorrilla on August 25, 2018 in Valladolid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona summer signing Malcom is reportedly an outcast at the Catalan club just two months after rejecting a transfer to AS Roma at the last minute to join the Blaugrana instead.

RAC1 (h/t ESPN FC) reported Barca manager Ernesto Valverde never wanted his side to move for the former Girondins de Bordeaux winger, who spurned a move to Roma and joined La Liga's champions for €41 million (£36.5 million).

Malcom missed out on a place in the squad that drew 1-1 at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, with Ousmane Dembele preferred on the right flank. RAC1 suggested Valverde "does not know where to play and when to play him."

                

