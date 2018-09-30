NFL Scores Week 4: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams got Week 4 off to a fast start, winning a 38-31 shootout against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

They laid the foundation for what would be another week of big fantasy performances. Offenses are blowing up this season, and fantasy players are reaping the rewards.

The best of the best can be found below:

Week 4 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Vikings 31-38 Rams Jared Goff 26-of-33, 465 yds, 5 TD Buccaneers 10-48 Bears Mitch Trubisky 19-of-26, 354 yds, 6 TD, 53 rush yds Lions 24-26 Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott 152 rush yds, 4 rec, 88 yds, TD Bills 0-22 Packers GB D/ST 0 points allowed, 2 INT, 1 FMBL recovered Eagles 23-26 Titans Marcus Mariota 30-of-43, 344 yds, 2 TD, INT, 46 rush yds, TD Texans 37-34 Colts Andrew Luck 40-of-62, 464 yds, 4 TD Bengals 37-36 Falcons Matt Ryan 29-of-39, 419 yds, 3 TD Dolphins 7-38 Patriots James White 44 rush yds, TD, 8 rec, 68 yds, TD Jets 12-31 Jaguars Blake Bortles 29-of-38, 388 yds, 2 TD, INT, 28 rush yds Standard Scoring Format

Week 4 Standings AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West 1 Dolphins (3-1) Bengals (3-1) Titans (3-1) Chiefs (3-0) 2 Patriots (2-2) Ravens (2-1) Jaguars (3-1) Broncos (2-1) 3 Bills (1-3) Browns (1-1-1) Texans (1-3) Chargers (1-2) 4 Jets (1-3 Steelers (1-1-1) Colts (1-3) Raiders (0-3) NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West 1 Redskins (2-1) Bears (3-1) Saints (2-1) Rams (4-0) 2 Cowboys (2-2) Packers (2-1-1) Panthers (2-1) Seahawks (1-2) 3 Eagles (2-2) Vikings (1-2-1) Buccaneers (2-2) 49ers (1-2) 4 Giants (1-2) Lions (1-3) Falcons (1-3) Cardinals (0-3) NFL

Jared Goff (42 points)

In 2013, the Denver Broncos set the single-season record for points per game, averaging 37.9 and making it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Now, it's still early in the 2018 season, but the Rams look like a team that could realistically threaten that mark. Through four weeks, they're averaging 35 points, a number that has gone up at the conclusion of each game. And Jared Goff seemingly gets better every time he takes the field.

Over the course of the season, Goff's quarterback ratings have gone from 97.2, to 108.1, to 123.8, before culminating in a perfect 158.3 performance against Minnesota.

He went off for 465 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions on 26-of-33 passing, a stat line that was well worth an NFL highlight reel:

Surrounded by Kupp, Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, games like this might not be terribly unusual for Goff in 2018.

Cooper Kupp (30 points)

Goff has done a good job of spreading the wealth this season, but he was zeroed in on Kupp in Week 4. Woods and Cooks also scored and eclipsed 100 yards, but Kupp piled up 162 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches.

The NFL shared highlights of his big day:

This looks like the kind of offense that could conceivably help five different fantasy teams in a single league win on any given week. This week it was Kupp. Next week it might be Woods, Cooks or Gurley. Having so many weapons keeps a defense from being able to focus on one guy.

Kirk Cousins (32 points)

The Vikings didn't come out on top, but it'd be tough to fault Kirk Cousins for that. He went 36-of-50 for 422 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The NFL posted video of his best throws:

Through four weeks, Cousins is on pace for 382 fantasy points, 5,548 yards, 40 touchdowns and a 103.6 passer rating. All would be career highs.

Mitchell Trubisky (43 points)

If you scanned over the row with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, and figured something must have been entered wrong, you're probably not alone.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came in with just over 30 total fantasy points in three weeks. He had 591 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 77.8.

After today's ridiculous performance (354 yards, six touchdowns and no picks), he's up to 945 yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 101.6.

The NFL shared highlights of the season-flipping game:

If Trubisky can be even half this effective going forward, in combination with Chicago's stingy defense, the Bears could make some noise in the NFC.

Ezekiel Elliott (29 points)

The Dallas Cowboys didn't get off to the start they hoped for, but Ezekiel Elliott helped give them life in Week 4. He ran for 152 yards and picked up another 88 yards and a touchdown as a receiver in a 26-24 win over the Detroit Lions.

The NFL's Twitter feed posted video of Zeke's day:

If Elliott can keep rolling like this, the dire projections for the Cowboys may start to turn. That's an awful lot to ask of one player, but Elliott averages 104.8 rushing yards per game for his career. Over the last three seasons, Le'Veon Bell's 94.8 is the closest to Elliott's mark.

Marcus Mariota (29 points)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota forced his way into this section with a game-winning drive and touchdown pass to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime, 26-23.

The NFL shared video of the toss:

Mariota went 30-of-43 for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as a passer. He added another 46 yards and a score as a runner.

This was, by far, his best game of an injury-nagged season. But Mariota looked healthy on Sunday. And if he can stay that way, the Titans look like a tough out.

Andrew Luck (35 points)

In the last game of Sunday's first slate of action, a furious comeback led by Andrew Luck was all for naught, as a bold (at least, that's one word for it) fourth-down incompletion by the Indianapolis Colts led to a game-winning field goal for the Houston Texans.

The NFL posted highlights of the game:

Luck was 40-of-62 for 464 yards and four touchdowns on the day, so this isn't on him. And his fantasy owners have to be happy that he looked like himself again.