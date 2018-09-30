Week 4 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams set a high standard for Week 4 Thursday, but don't expect many games to live up to the clash of NFC titans.

Sunday's Week 4 slate features a handful of games that aren't intriguing on paper, but they could come to life once the ball is kicked off.

Teams like the Detroit Lions, and yes even the Cleveland Browns, are trying to build off Week 3 wins with strong performances in Week 4.

Different situations face contenders like the New Orleans Saints, who face a potentially tricky road trip, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of a few franchises with a presumably easy win in front of them.

Week 4 Schedule and Odds

Sunday, September 30

Buffalo at Green Bay (-9.5) (Over/Under: 44)

Cincinnati at Atlanta (-3.5) (Over/Under: 53.5)

Detroit at Dallas (-3) (Over/Under: 44)

Houston at Indianapolis (-1) (Over/Under: 47)

Miami at New England (-7) (Over/Under: 49)

New York Jets at Jacksonville (-7.5) (Over/Under: 38.5)

Philadelphia (-3.5) at Tennessee (Over/Under: 41)

Tampa Bay at Chicago (-3) (Over/Under: 46.5)

Cleveland at Oakland (-3) (Over/Under: 45)

Seattle (-3) at Arizona (Over/Under: 39)

New Orleans (-3) at New York Giants (Over/Under: 52)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5) (Over/Under: 46)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (-3) (Over/Under: 51)

Monday, October 1

Kansas City (-4.5) at Denver (Over/Under: 54.5)

Odds obtained from OddsShark.

Predictions against the spread in bold.

Prop Bets (Prop Odds via OddsChecker)

Which Player Scores 1st In Detroit-Dallas?

Much has been made about the offenses of the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys for polar opposite reasons.

The Lions received buckets of praise for their Week 3 triumph over the New England Patriots in which quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Those are numbers Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wishes he could put up on a consistent basis, as he's failed to hit 200 passing yards in each of his last five games.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been a bit more consistent, but he's missed out on the 100-yard barrier in two of his first three contests.

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

With the Lions looking to continue their momentum from Week 3 on their first drive and the Cowboys hoping to prove their doubters wrong, the first quarter should produce plenty of energy.

Elliott has the lowest odds to score first, but keep an eye on Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin or Lions running backs LeGarrette Blount or Theo Riddick, especially if Detroit is close to the end zone.

Who Will Score Last Touchdown in Cleveland-Oakland?

It's a bit stunning to look at the odds for the player to score the last touchdown in the Cleveland-Oakland game and see Baker Mayfield only as low as 16-1.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft led the Browns to a come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets in Week 3, which earned him the starting gig over Tyrod Taylor.

Mayfield threw for 201 passing yards in his debut, but there's no guarantee the Browns dominate in the first three quarters given Oakland's desperation to earn its first victory.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Although Mayfield is expected by some to thrive against the struggling Raiders defense, he'll experience a few road bumps in the first half.

Mayfield will come alive in the second half and engineer another comeback finished off by a gritty touchdown run from 10 yards out.

With the long odds on Mayfield to score the last touchdown, it's worth going after a bet on Mayfield in a game that will be closer than many think.

Odds Predictions

Have Faith In the Jaguars-Jets Under

Rarely do you willingly tell someone to take an under, especially if the over/under line sits at 38.5 points, like it does for the Jets' trip to Jacksonville.

However, the under is the right play as the Jaguars' defense smothers Sam Darnold and the Jets offense for four quarters.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Jets scored 29 points in the last two weeks, while the Jaguars posted six points in their Week 3 defeat against Tennessee.

Even if the Jaguars eclipse 20 points behind quarterback Blake Bortles, the Jets won't have the firepower to match the home side, as Jalen Ramsey and Co. hold them under 200 total yards.

Jacksonville ranks fourth in total defense and second in passing defense, but it's only forced one interception, and that will change as the secondary takes advantage of the pressure created by the front seven and picks off Darnold on a few occasions.

Be Wary Of The High Over/Under Line In Saints-Giants

One of the league's top scoring offenses appears to be in line for another shootout Sunday, but go against the conventional wisdom for New Orleans' trip to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is 65-61 in his career on the road, and his quarterback rating on the road is 10 points lower than the one he's recorded on home soil.

David Goldman/Associated Press

In addition to Brees' road record causing concern for the over/under of 52 points hitting, the Giants haven't inspired much confidence on offense through three weeks.

The Giants hit the 20-point mark for the first time in Week 3, but that came against a struggling Texans team.

While Brees and Giants quarterback Eli Manning will show spurts of brilliance in the pocket, Sunday's late kickoff in the NFC will be uglier than expected with the Saints struggling to get into a rhythm in their first outdoor game of the season.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.