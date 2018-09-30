Rampage Jackson Beats Wanderlei Silva by 2nd-Round TKO at Bellator 206

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The Quinton "Rampage" Jackson-Wanderlei Silva rivalry was renewed at Bellator 206 in San Jose, California, on Saturday night, with Jackson coming out on top via second-round TKO.

It marked the fourth installment of the rivalry, with their last meeting coming nearly a decade ago. Rampage had won their most recent showdown, a victory at UFC 92 in December 2008. Silva, though, won the first two clashes, at Pride FC in November 2003 and at Pride 28 in October 2004.

Ahead of this latest bout, Rampage looked back on their history together, per MMAjunkie:

Jackson, now 40 years old, came into Saturday on a two-fight losing streak. He lost to Muhammed Lawal at Bellator 175 in March 2017 and Chael Sonnen at Bellator 192 in January. His last victory? It came all the way back in 2016 at Bellator 157 against Satoshi Ishii.

He now has a record of 38-13-0.

Meanwhile, Silva (35-14-1) was making his first appearance in the cage in more than a year. He last fought in June 2017, a loss to Sonnen at Bellator 180. He entered Saturday having alternated losses and wins over his last seven bouts. That trend got bucked in San Jose.

It's important to remember that it was just more than two years ago Silva was involved in an accident in which he "could have died." After being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike, he needed surgery on his shoulder and left knee to repair "serious injuries."

Silva initially retired back in 2014 before returning to fighting in 2016. While there was talk of him calling it a career after this fight, he recently made it known that he may not be done.

"I feel good, I feel healthy, and right now, I take it one fight at a time," Silva told MMAjunkie at Bellator 206 media day. "I hope I'm back to fight soon."

This fight may not have matched up the two fighters in their primes, but it sure did give fans a bit of nostalgia. And more importantly, it helped Rampage get back in the win column.

