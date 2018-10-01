MLB Postseason Power Rankings: Where All 10 Playoff Teams Stack Up

0 of 10

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

With the 2018 MLB regular season officially wrapped up and the 10-team playoff field set, this week's power rankings are going to be a little different.

The following factors were taken into account this time around:

Postseason outlook: How a team is lining up for playoff success was the No. 1 factor in these rankings, so things like projected postseason rotation and overall team health played much bigger roles than normal.

Wild Card Game disadvantage: Having to play in a one-game, do-or-die situation is a clear disadvantage to the four teams that will be playing in the Wild Card Round. As a result, you will see they occupy the Nos. 7-10 spots in the rankings. That doesn't mean they are the four worst teams of the 10 playoff participants but that the odds are stacked against them from the get-go.

Final-month performance: While last week's record may not be a good indicator, how a team has played in the past month (or in its past 30 games, in this case) can give a good indication of what direction it is trending.

With two games still on the slate and two division titles left to be decided, these rankings will be updated during the day Monday as those games go final.

As a result of the Wild Card Game disadvantage we noted earlier, the two teams that lose on Monday will fall to somewhere in the 7-10 range, while the teams that win could climb above their current slots in the 5-8 range. So be sure to check back here as those games go final.

Along with a postseason outlook for each team, a full breakdown of team leaders in notable stat categories is included for a quick overview of 2018.

Note: For teams playing in the Wild Card Game, the projected playoff roster is indicative of how things might look if they advance to the division series. Teams generally leave a few of their starting pitchers off the Wild Card Game roster in favor of an extra bench player or bullpen arm.