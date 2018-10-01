MLB Postseason Power Rankings: Where All 10 Playoff Teams Stack UpOctober 1, 2018
MLB Postseason Power Rankings: Where All 10 Playoff Teams Stack Up
- Postseason outlook: How a team is lining up for playoff success was the No. 1 factor in these rankings, so things like projected postseason rotation and overall team health played much bigger roles than normal.
- Wild Card Game disadvantage: Having to play in a one-game, do-or-die situation is a clear disadvantage to the four teams that will be playing in the Wild Card Round. As a result, you will see they occupy the Nos. 7-10 spots in the rankings. That doesn't mean they are the four worst teams of the 10 playoff participants but that the odds are stacked against them from the get-go.
- Final-month performance: While last week's record may not be a good indicator, how a team has played in the past month (or in its past 30 games, in this case) can give a good indication of what direction it is trending.
With the 2018 MLB regular season officially wrapped up and the 10-team playoff field set, this week's power rankings are going to be a little different.
The following factors were taken into account this time around:
With two games still on the slate and two division titles left to be decided, these rankings will be updated during the day Monday as those games go final.
As a result of the Wild Card Game disadvantage we noted earlier, the two teams that lose on Monday will fall to somewhere in the 7-10 range, while the teams that win could climb above their current slots in the 5-8 range. So be sure to check back here as those games go final.
Along with a postseason outlook for each team, a full breakdown of team leaders in notable stat categories is included for a quick overview of 2018.
Note: For teams playing in the Wild Card Game, the projected playoff roster is indicative of how things might look if they advance to the division series. Teams generally leave a few of their starting pitchers off the Wild Card Game roster in favor of an extra bench player or bullpen arm.
10. Oakland Athletics (97-65, No. 2 AL Wild Card)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 18-12
The Oakland Athletics have gone an MLB-best 42-23 since the All-Star break, securing their first postseason berth since 2014 in the process.
An injury-riddled starting rotation has leaned heavily on veteran journeymen Mike Fiers (9 GS, 5-2, 3.74), Edwin Jackson (17 GS, 6-3, 3.33 ERA) and Trevor Cahill (20 GS, 7-4, 3.76 ERA) in the second half, and that trio will need to continue pitching well for them to make a run.
That said, they have an excellent bullpen at their disposal—a group that finished third in the majors with a 3.37 ERA while nailing down 44 of 62 save chances.
Adding Jeurys Familia and Fernando Rodney in midseason trades to help bridge the gap to All-Star closer Blake Treinen could really pay dividends in October.
Offensively, slugger Khris Davis (.874 OPS, 48 HR, 123 RBI) led the majors in home runs, while the late-season emergence of Nick Martini (179 PA, .811 OPS) and Ramon Laureano (176 PA, .832 OPS) shored up what had been a revolving door in the outfield.
Even if it can find a way to get past the Yankees in the Wild Card Game, this team faces an uphill battle against a stacked AL field. The future is incredibly bright in Oakland, though, and this group has already far exceeded expectations.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup
LF Nick Martini
3B Matt Chapman
2B Jed Lowrie
DH Khris Davis
1B Matt Olson
RF Stephen Piscotty
CF Ramon Laureano
SS Marcus Semien
C Jonathan Lucroy
Bench
C Josh Phegley
1B/OF Mark Canha
IF/OF Chad Pinder
OF Matt Joyce
Pitching Staff
SP Mike Fiers
SP Edwin Jackson
SP Trevor Cahill
SP Daniel Mengden
RP Liam Hendriks
RP Shawn Kelley
RP Yusmeiro Petit
RP Ryan Buchter (L)
RP Lou Trivino
SU Fernando Rodney
SU Jeurys Familia
CL Blake Treinen
Notable Exclusions: LHP Brett Anderson, OF Dustin Fowler, RHP Cory Gearrin, RHP Frankie Montas
9. New York Yankees (100-62, No. 1 AL Wild Card)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 16-14
The New York Yankees will go as far as their starting pitching takes them this October.
Offensively, they set an MLB record with 267 home runs and trailed only the rival Red Sox with 5.25 runs per game.
Six players hit at least 20 home runs, with Giancarlo Stanton (.852 OPS, 38 HR, 100 RBI) leading the way. With Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius both back healthy and deadline-pickup Luke Voit (148 PA, 1.095 OPS, 14 HR) coming out of nowhere to fill what had been a major hole at first base, there's not a weak spot in the lineup.
The bullpen was a major weapon once again as well with a 3.38 ERA that ranked fourth in the majors.
However, the trio of J.A. Happ (11 GS, 7-0, 2.69 ERA following trade from TOR), Masahiro Tanaka (27 GS, 12-6, 3.75 ERA) and Luis Severino (32 GS, 19-8, 3.39 ERA) will need to pitch up to its potential if the Yankees are going to have a chance of capturing the AL pennant.
First, they'll need to get past the upstart Athletics in the AL Wild Card Game.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup
LF Andrew McCutchen
RF Aaron Judge
CF Aaron Hicks
DH Giancarlo Stanton
1B Luke Voit
SS Didi Gregorius
3B Miguel Andujar
C Gary Sanchez
2B Gleyber Torres
Bench
C Austin Romine
IF Adeiny Hechavarria
IF Neil Walker
OF Brett Gardner
Pitching Staff
SP J.A. Happ
SP Masahiro Tanaka
SP Luis Severino
SP CC Sabathia
RP Lance Lynn
RP Stephen Tarpley (L)
RP Chad Green
RP Jonathan Holder
RP David Robertson
SU Zach Britton (L)
SU Dellin Betances
CL Aroldis Chapman (L)
Notable Exclusions: RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Tommy Kahnle, IF Ronald Torreyes, IF/OF Tyler Wade
8. Colorado Rockies (91-71, Tied for NL West Lead)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 19-11
The Rockies have reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.
The offense was potent once again with Nolan Arenado (.932 OPS, 37 HR, 109 RBI) and Trevor Story (.912 OPS, 36 HR, 107 RBI) leading the way.
However, it's David Dahl who could be the X-factor in October for the lineup.
The 24-year-old slugged six home runs and drove in 15 runs over the past calendar week, and he's moved into the No. 3 spot in the lineup as a result.
As usual, it's pitching that is the question for the Rockies.
Kyle Freeland (33 GS, 17-7, 2.85 ERA) will show up on some Cy Young ballots, and he's emerged as the ace of the staff, while German Marquez (32 GS, 14-10, 3.76 ERA) has a 2.55 ERA in 13 starts since the All-Star break.
The rest of the starting staff remains inconsistent, though, and the bullpen has struggled at times with high-priced offseason signings Wade Davis, Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee failing to develop into the lockdown trio the team was hoping for.
The Rockies have been playing as well as anyone down the stretch, but they still face an uphill battle with a largely untested staff.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup
CF Charlie Blackmon
2B DJ LeMahieu
LF David Dahl
3B Nolan Arenado
SS Trevor Story
RF Carlos Gonzalez
1B Ian Desmond
C Chris Iannetta
Bench
C Tony Wolters
IF/OF Ryan McMahon
OF Matt Holliday
OF Gerardo Parra
Pitching Staff
SP Kyle Freeland (L)
SP German Marquez
SP Antonio Senzatela
SP Tyler Anderson (L)
RP Jon Gray
RP Chad Bettis
RP Chris Rusin (L)
RP Bryan Shaw
RP Harrison Musgrave (L)
RP Scott Oberg
SU Seunghwan Oh
SU Adam Ottavino
CL Wade Davis
Notable Exclusions: RHP Yency Almonte, IF/OF Garrett Hampson, RHP D.J. Johnson, LHP Jake McGee
7. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-71, Tied for NL West Lead)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 20-10
The Los Angeles Dodgers battled significant injuries for much of the season, but they finally seemed to be hitting their stride as the postseason approached.
The pitching staff sports an MLB-best 3.24 ERA since the All-Star break, and a strong second half from Hyun-Jin Ryu (9 GS, 4-3, 1.88 ERA) has come at the perfect time, as All-Star Ross Stripling has seemingly run out of gas.
Ryu will join Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and standout rookie Walker Buehler in what should be a formidable starting staff, and the bullpen is deeper than last year when Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen were massively overworked.
Offensively, manager Dave Roberts continues to be as platoon-happy as any manager in baseball.
Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy and Yasiel Puig could all head to the bench against left-handed pitching in favor of Matt Kemp, Kike Hernandez, David Freese and Brian Dozier.
Third baseman Justin Turner was excellent last postseason, and with a .359/.451/.626 line since the All-Star break, he could be a difference-maker once again.
This Dodgers team wasn't as dominant during the regular season as the 2017 version that came one win away from a World Series title, but it might be better built for October success.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup
LF Joc Pederson
3B Justin Turner
1B Max Muncy
SS Manny Machado
CF Cody Bellinger
RF Yasiel Puig
C Yasmani Grandal
2B Chris Taylor
Bench
C Austin Barnes
1B David Freese (start vs. LHP)
2B Brian Dozier (start vs. LHP)
IF/OF Kike Hernandez (start vs. LHP)
OF Matt Kemp (start vs. LHP)
Pitching Staff
SP Clayton Kershaw (L)
SP Walker Buehler
SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (L)
SP Rich Hill (L)
RP Alex Wood (L)
RP Pedro Baez
RP Caleb Ferguson (L)
RP Josh Fields
RP Dylan Floro
SU Scott Alexander (L)
SU Kenta Maeda
CL Kenley Jansen
Notable Exclusions: LHP Tony Cingrani, RHP Ryan Madson, LHP Zac Rosscup, RHP Ross Stripling, OF Alex Verdugo
6. Chicago Cubs (95-67, Tied for NL Central Lead)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 17-13
There's no question the Chicago Cubs have the talent to contend for another title.
It's a matter of everyone playing up to their potential at the same time, and that hasn't always been the case during an up-and-down season.
Despite inconsistency from the starting rotation and a relief corps that has been without closer Brandon Morrow for much of the year, the team still ranks third in the majors with a 3.65 ERA, and the bullpen has been the best in the NL with a 3.34 ERA.
The addition of Cole Hamels (12 GS, 4-3, 2.36 ERA) has gone a long way toward offsetting the flop signings of Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood—at least in the short term. Jon Lester (5 GS, 4-1, 1.52 ERA) and Kyle Hendricks (6 GS, 4-1, 1.79 ERA) were both excellent in September, giving the starting staff some welcome momentum heading into the playoffs.
On offense, getting Kris Bryant back healthy is big, although surprise rookie standout David Bote made a name for himself in his absence.
Manager Joe Maddon will once again find ways to make use of his entire bench. With pinch-hitter extraordinaire Tommy La Stella (MLB-leading 24 pinch hits) and super-speedy pinch runner Terrance Gore (6-for-6 on stolen bases in September), he has some unique weapons.
In terms of talent, the Cubs have every right to be the favorites in the National League. It's all about getting hot at the right time, though, and they've been streaky all year.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup
2B Daniel Murphy
RF Ben Zobrist
SS Javier Baez
1B Anthony Rizzo
3B Kris Bryant
CF Jason Heyward
LF Kyle Schwarber
C Willson Contreras
Bench
C Victor Caratini
IF David Bote
IF Tommy La Stella
OF Albert Almora Jr.
OF Terrance Gore
OF Ian Happ
Pitching Staff
SP Jon Lester (L)
SP Kyle Hendricks
SP Cole Hamels (L)
SP Jose Quintana (L)
RP Mike Montgomery (L)
RP Justin Wilson (L)
RP Carl Edwards Jr.
RP Jorge De La Rosa (L)
SU Pedro Strop
SU Steve Cishek
CL Jesse Chavez
Notable Exclusions: RHP Brandon Kintzler, RHP James Norwood, LHP Randy Rosario
5. Milwaukee Brewers (95-67, Tied for NL Central Lead)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 22-8
The Milwaukee Brewers erased what was a five-game deficit in the NL Central standings on Sept. 1 to force Game 163, and they've been playing great baseball down the stretch.
NL MVP favorite Christian Yelich (NL-leading .323 BA, .997 OPS, 36 HR, 109 RBI) and breakout star Jesus Aguilar (.893 OPS, 35 HR, 108 RBI) paced an offensive attack that slugged 218 home runs (fourth in MLB) on the year.
The resurgence of Ryan Braun (8-for-22, 5 HR in six games last week) could wind up being a major storyline in October.
It's an unheralded starting staff that raises some red flags.
Chase Anderson (30 GS, 9-8, 3.93 ERA), Wade Miley (16 GS, 5-2, 2.57 ERA), Jhoulys Chacin (34 GS, 15-8, 3.56 ERA) and Gio Gonzalez (5 GS, 3-0, 2.13 ERA since trade from WAS) will likely make up the postseason rotation.
Luckily, that group is backed by a dynamic relief corps.
Jeremy Jeffress, Josh Hader and Corey Knebel form a three-headed monster at the back of the bullpen that stacks up to any trio of relievers in baseball. Rookies Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff are also capable of providing multiple innings, which takes further pressure off the starting staff.
This is just the fifth time in franchise history that the Brewers are in the postseason, and while they're an underdog of sorts, their roster is well-designed for Ocotber success.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup
CF Lorenzo Cain
LF Christian Yelich
1B Jesus Aguilar
2B Travis Shaw
LF Ryan Braun
3B Mike Moustakas
C Erik Kratz
SS Orlando Arcia
Bench
C Manny Pina
IF Jonathan Schoop
IF/OF Hernan Perez
OF Keon Broxton
OF Domingo Santana
Pitching Staff
SP Chase Anderson
SP Wade Miley
SP Jhoulys Chacin
SP Gio Gonzalez
RP Brandon Woodruff
RP Xavier Cedeno (L)
RP Dan Jennings (L)
RP Corbin Burnes
RP Joakim Soria
SU Corey Knebel
SU Josh Hader (L)
CL Jeremy Jeffress
Notable Exclusions: RHP Jacob Barnes, RHP Zach Davies, OF Curtis Granderson, RHP Freddy Peralta, 1B/OF Eric Thames, RHP Taylor Williams
4. Atlanta Braves (90-72, NL East Champions)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 16-14
The Atlanta Braves have had the distinct advantage of being the only NL team locked into their spot in the postseason.
Thanks to a breakout season from Mike Foltynewicz (31 GS, 13-10, 2.85 ERA), the surprise performance of scrapheap signing Anibal Sanchez (24 GS, 7-6, 2.83 ERA) and deadline-addition Kevin Gausman (10 GS, 5-3, 2.87 ERA), the team won't be forced to lean too heavily on the myriad of young, inexperienced starters on the roster.
That said, someone like Touki Toussaint could be a real multi-inning weapon in a bullpen role, and there's a good chance a largely anonymous bullpen arm will make a name for himself in October.
Offensively, phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. (.917 OPS, 26 HR, 16 SB) likely clinched NL Rookie of the Year honors with a strong second half. He's been a dynamic table-setter at the top of the lineup, while veterans Freddie Freeman (.892 OPS, 23 HR, 98 RBI) and Nick Markakis (.806 OPS, 14 HR, 93 RBI) have handled run-production duties.
The health of shortstop Dansby Swanson will be something to keep an eye on. The 24-year-old suffered a partially torn ligament in his left hand on Sept. 25, but the team is hopeful he'll still be part of the NLDS roster. The value of his standout defense (11 DRS, 6.1 UZR/150) can't be understated.
The best is likely still to come from this group, but they ran away with the NL East title down the stretch for a reason. Don't sleep on Atlanta.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup
LF Ronald Acuna Jr.
CF Ender Inciarte
1B Freddie Freeman
RF Nick Markakis
3B Johan Camargo
C Kurt Suzuki
2B Ozzie Albies
SS Dansby Swanson
Bench
C Tyler Flowers
1B Lucas Duda
IF Charlie Culberson
IF/OF Ryan Flaherty
OF Lane Adams
Pitching Staff
SP Mike Foltynewicz
SP Kevin Gausman
SP Anibal Sanchez
SP Julio Teheran
RP Sean Newcomb (L)
RP Touki Toussaint
RP Shane Carle
RP Sam Freeman (L)
RP Chad Sobotka
SU Brad Brach
SU A.J. Minter (L)
CL Arodys Vizcaino
Notable Exclusions: LHP Jesse Biddle, OF Adam Duvall, RHP Luke Jackson, C Rene Rivera, LHP Jonny Venters, RHP Dan Winkler
3. Cleveland Indians (91-71, AL Central Champions)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 16-14
The 2018 Cleveland Indians became the first team in MLB history to have four pitchers reach the 200-strikeout mark in the same season.
Corey Kluber (33 GS, 20-7, 2.89 ERA, 222 K), Trevor Bauer (27 GS, 12-6, 2.21 ERA, 221 K), Carlos Carrasco (30 GS, 17-10, 3.38 ERA, 231 K) and Mike Clevinger (32 GS, 13-8, 3.02 ERA, 207 K) will form a postseason rotation that's as good as any in baseball.
Meanwhile, the bullpen that had been such a major strength in recent years struggled for much of the year, though the deadline trade to acquire Brad Hand and Adam Cimber helped, as will the ability to use rookie starter Shane Bieber in a multi-inning relief role.
The offense got big seasons from Jose Ramirez (.944 OPS, 39 HR, 106 RBI), Francisco Lindor (.871 OPS, 38 HR, 92 RBI) and Edwin Encarnacion (.810 OPS, 32 HR, 107 RBI), and August waiver acquisition Josh Donaldson (60 PA, .920 OPS, 3 HR) is starting to look like his pre-injury self.
An ultra-weak AL Central and a 23-31 record against teams with a winning record will be easy fodder for the detractors.
It's hard to look past that starting rotation, though. If they all pitch up to their potential, this team is going to be awfully tough.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup
SS Francisco Lindor
LF Michael Brantley
2B Jose Ramirez
DH Edwin Encarnacion
3B Josh Donaldson
1B Yonder Alonso
RF Melky Cabrera
C Yan Gomes
CF Jason Kipnis
Bench
C Roberto Perez
IF Erik Gonzalez
IF/OF Yandy Diaz
OF Greg Allen
OF Brandon Guyer
Pitching Staff
SP Corey Kluber
SP Carlos Carrasco
SP Trevor Bauer
SP Mike Clevinger
RP Shane Bieber
RP Dan Otero
RP Oliver Perez (L)
RP Adam Cimber
SU Andrew Miller (L)
SU Brad Hand (L)
CL Cody Allen
Notable Exclusions: OF Rajai Davis, LHP Tyler Olson, RHP Neil Ramirez, RHP Josh Tomlin
2. Boston Red Sox (108-54, AL East Champions)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 18-12
The Boston Red Sox set a franchise record with 108 wins this season as baseball's best offense paved the way.
With MVP candidates Mookie Betts (1.078 OPS, 32 HR, 80 RBI) and J.D. Martinez (1.031 OPS, 43 HR, 130 RBI) leading the way, the Red Sox led the majors in runs scored (876), batting average (.268) and OPS (.792).
While those two were the clear standouts, an excellent sophomore season from Andrew Benintendi (.830 OPS, 41 2B, 16 HR, 87 RBI) and a career year from Xander Bogaerts (.883 OPS, 23 HR, 103 RBI) are also worthy of mention.
On the pitching side of things, Chris Sale (27 GS, 12-4, 2.11 ERA) was his usual stud self, while David Price (30 GS, 16-7, 3.58 ERA) returned to front-line form. Rick Porcello will fill the No. 3 starter spot ahead of either Nathan Eovaldi or Eduardo Rodriguez, and that group might be the deciding factor in whether this team contends for a title.
The emergence of Ryan Braiser (34 G, 10 HLD, 1.60 ERA, 0.77 WHIP) has been a huge boon to the bullpen, and knuckleballer Steven Wright (16 G, 29.2 IP, 1.52 ERA) has also taken to a relief role. Those two will be counted on heavily to help bridge the gap to closer Craig Kimbrel.
The Red Sox were the best team in baseball during the regular season, but the back end of their starting rotation and an inconsistent bullpen are enough to knock them out of the No. 1 spot heading into the postseason. Still, that offense alone could be enough to win a title.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup
RF Mookie Betts
LF Andrew Benintendi
DH J.D. Martinez
SS Xander Bogaerts
1B Mitch Moreland
3B Rafael Devers
2B Ian Kinsler
CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
C Christian Vazquez
Bench
C Sandy Leon
C/OF Blake Swihart
1B/OF Steve Pearce
IF Brock Holt
IF Eduardo Nunez
Pitching Staff
SP Chris Sale (L)
SP David Price (L)
SP Rick Porcello
SP Nathan Eovaldi
RP Eduardo Rodriguez (L)
RP Steven Wright
RP Heath Hembree
RP Bobby Poyner (L)
SU Matt Barnes
SU Ryan Braiser
CL Craig Kimbrel
Notable Exclusions: LHP Brian Johnson, RHP Joe Kelly, IF Tzu-Wei Lin
1. Houston Astros (103-59, AL West Champions)
Postseason Outlook
Last 30 Games: 22-8
The Red Sox might have wrapped up the regular season with the best record in baseball, but the defending champion Houston Astros are again the team to beat.
The pitching staff led the majors in team ERA (3.11), team WHIP (1.10), starters' ERA (3.16 ERA), quality starts (104) and bullpen ERA (3.03).
Justin Verlander (34 GS, 16-9, 2.52 ERA, 290 K), Gerrit Cole (32 GS, 15-5, 2.88 ERA, 276 K), Charlie Morton (30 GS, 15-3, 3.13 ERA) and Dallas Keuchel (34 GS, 12-11, 3.74 ERA) will make up a formidable and battle-tested postseason rotation, while Lance McCullers Jr. shifts to the bullpen.
Roberto Osuna (23 GS, 12/12 SV, 1.99 ERA) has shored up the closer's role, and fellow trade pickup Ryan Pressly (26 G, 13 HLD, 0.77 ERA, 12.3 K/9) might be the best pitcher you've never heard of.
All that and we still haven't mentioned an offense that scored 4.92 runs per game.
Alex Bregman (.926 OPS, 31 HR, 103 RBI, 105 R) has taken his game to another level and should show up on quite a few MVP ballots.
The biggest concern has to be the struggles of Carlos Correa since returning from a back injury that cost him more than a month. He's hitting just .180 with a .517 OPS in 153 plate appearances since the All-Star break.
That said, there's an awful lot to like about this Astros team as it sets out to defend its title, and its lights-out starting staff and strong lineup are enough to earn Houston the No. 1 spot in our pre-playoff power rankings.
Projected Playoff Roster
Starting Lineup
CF George Springer
2B Jose Altuve
3B Alex Bregman
LF Marwin Gonzalez
SS Carlos Correa
1B Yuli Gurriel
DH Tyler White
RF Josh Reddick
C Brian McCann
Bench
C Martin Maldonado
OF Tony Kemp
OF Jake Marisnick
DH Evan Gattis
Pitching Staff
SP Gerrit Cole
SP Justin Verlander
SP Dallas Keuchel (L)
SP Charlie Morton
RP Lance McCullers Jr.
RP Brad Peacock
RP Will Harris
RP Collin McHugh
RP Tony Sipp (L)
SU Ryan Pressly
SU Hector Rondon
CL Roberto Osuna
Notable Exclusions: RHP Chris Devenski, RHP Josh James, RHP Joe Smith
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted, and accurate through Sept. 30.