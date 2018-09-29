NFL Predictions Week 4: Fantasy Projections and Guide to Latest Vegas Odds

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

NFL Week 3 saw a couple interesting outcomes, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills handing the Minnesota Vikings a 27-6 defeat.

It did not have the excitement that was the 29-29 tie between the Green Bay Packers and the Vikings in Week 2, or the surprising 21-21 tie between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

In Week 4, there's a potential for high-scoring, exciting games, such as the Kansas City Chiefs at the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens at the Steelers and the New Orleans Saints at the New York Giants.

The San Francisco 49ers will be holding their breath to see how backup quarterback C.J. Beathard performs after the heartbreaking injury to their beloved quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Take a look at some Week 4 fantasy football projections, as well as odds and score predictions for each game. All odds are according to OddsShark and all projections are based off standard leagues, using ESPN rankings and fantasy projections.

Week 4 Fantasy Projections

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) at Denver Broncos

2. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) at New York Giants

3. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Buffalo Bills

4. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. San Francisco 49ers

5. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Miami Dolphins

6. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) at Indianapolis Colts

7. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) at Arizona Cardinals

8. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

9. Ryan Fitzpatrick (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Chicago Bears

10. Andy Dalton (Cincinnati Bengals) at Atlanta Falcons

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

While it may be surprising to see Andy Dalton making a top 10 fantasy quarterback list, his matchup against a team that has given up over 800 passing yards bodes well for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback in Week 4.

The Atlanta Falcons defense has also given up the fourth most points to fantasy quarterbacks, granting Dalton a top-10 spot for the week and the opportunity to secure a No. 1 ranking in the AFC North if the Ravens can't overcome the Steelers.

Top 10 Running Backs

1. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) at New York Giants

2. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Minnesota Vikings

3. Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Detroit Lions

4. Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) vs. New Orleans Saints

5. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. San Francisco 49ers

6. James Conner (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Baltimore Ravens

7. David Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Seattle Seahawks

8. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Denver Broncos

9. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) at New England Patriots

If there's ever a time to take a chance on a Miami Dolphins running back, it's now. The 3-0 Dolphins will be taking on a 1-2 Patriots team that has seemingly fallen apart this season.

Even though they will be in New England, the Dolphins have the ability to exploit a crumbling Patriots defense.

Brad Penner/Associated Press

Kenyan Drake did have three yards total in Week 3, so he is a risky pick. However, facing a Pats rush defense that's given up the second-most rushing yards in the league, he has the opportunity for a breakout game against an AFC East foe.

Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at New York Giants

2. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Baltimore Ravens

3. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) vs. New Orleans Saints

4. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

5. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Indianapolis Colts

6. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. San Francisco 49ers

7. Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. Buffalo Bills

8. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Chicago Bears

9. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at Denver Broncos

10. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Atlanta Falcons

Just in the top three fantasy wide receivers, there are two opposing team's players in Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael Thomas.

While Thomas is facing a Giants team in New York that has given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, his success this season makes him a no-brainer top choice in the WR1 slot.

David Goldman/Associated Press

Beckham may be the more surprising top three pick this week, but he will be facing a Saints team that has given up the most fantasy points to receivers so far this season. While he has yet to score a touchdown, facing a weak secondary at home could bode well for his first score of the season.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Denver Broncos

2. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Miami Dolphins

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Tennessee Titans

4. Jimmy Graham (Green Bay Packers) vs. Buffalo Bills

5. Trey Burton (Chicago Bears) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) at Los Angeles Rams

7. Tyler Eifert (Cincinnati Bengals) at Atlanta Falcons

8. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Cleveland Browns

9. George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) at Los Angeles Chargers

10. David Njoku (Cleveland Browns) at Oakland Raiders

While Rob Gronkowski has historically topped the charts in tight end rankings, his six combined fantasy points over the past two weeks allowed Travis Kelce to take the number one spot this week.

Kelce will be facing a Broncos team that has given up some of the most fantasy points to tight ends, and his previous two 100-plus yard weeks highlight what he's capable of.

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Gronkowski will be a close second, however, as he's at home and playing a Dolphins secondary that has allowed 60-plus yard passes and around 850 passing yards.

Top 10 Defense/Special Teams Units

1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

2. Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans

3. Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

4. Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

5. Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

6. Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings

7. Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders

8. Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

10. Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The future for the San Francisco 49ers is unclear after quarterback Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Backup Beathard will be taking the field for the 49ers this week. Beathard played in seven games in 2017, winning just one and totaling just four touchdowns.

The Los Angeles Chargers defense may catch a break this week, facing an inexperienced quarterback who totaled more interceptions in his seven games played than touchdowns.

Week 4 Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Falcons -4, 53.5 O/U

With two offenses that are fairly evenly matched—both with a little over 100 yards this season—you can expect this to be a tight, high-scoring game. Both teams are coming off of Week 3 losses, with Matt Ryan throwing for 374 yards and five touchdowns in the Falcons' 37-43 loss to the Saints.

Ryan will be taking on a Cincinnati Bengals team that only allowed two touchdowns last week but threw four picks. This bodes well for a 1-2 Falcons team.

Pick: Atlanta 30, Cincinnati 24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Bears -3, 46.5 O/U

The Chicago Bears have proved to be a hard team to beat this season, with their defense forcing five interceptions in their first three games.

However, they are going against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has had at least three touchdowns and 400-plus yards in all three contests this season.

He also nearly led his team back from a 20-point deficit in Pittsburgh last week. Expect Fitzpatrick to be a tough quarterback for the Bears defense to exploit.

Pick: Chicago 27, Buccaneers 24

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Cowboys -3, 44 O/U

The Detroit Lions looked like a top-notch team in Week 3 against the Patriots, despite quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing his fifth pick in just three games. However, they will be facing a Dallas Cowboys defense that has given up the third lowest total yards and held their opponents to 44 points in three games.

This, paired with the fact that the Cowboys have only scored 41 points on the season, suggests a low scoring, tight game. Coming off of a win against a franchise like New England, the Lions may just have it in them to pull off an upset win once again.

Pick: Lions 17, Cowboys 14

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Packers -9.5, 45 O/U

After scoring a measly three points in the opening week, the Buffalo Bills have been steadily scoring more, pummeling the Vikings 27-6 in Week 3.

Despite a knee injury suffered in Week 1, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not thrown fewer than 265 yards, and he still managed a 29-29 tie in Week 2 and a 20-point performance in Week 3.

With Rodgers not at his best because of his knee, the Bills could potentially win the spread.

Pick: Packers 24, Bills 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Eagles -4, 41 O/U

With number one quarterback Carson Wentz returning to action, the 2017 Eagles prior to Wentz's injury may be back. In his first week on the field this season, Wentz went for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception, leading the Eagles to a 20-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee has had trouble at the quarterback position, with Marcus Mariota suffering a hand injury in Week 1 and backup Blaine Gabbert leaving last week's game with a concussion.

With Mariota—who hasn't thrown a touchdown yet—starting Week 4 and Gabbert questionable for Sunday's game, Wentz might have ample playing time to get back in the game.

Pick: Eagles 23, Titans 17

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Colts -1, 47 O/U

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has shown consistency in his performance this season after coming back from last year's season-ending injury.

In the last two weeks, he has thrown for a combined 695 yards and four touchdowns, while Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has thrown for a combined 343 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the Texans being 0-3, Watson paired with receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Lamar Miller may come together for their first win over a Colts offense that only has 870 total yards on the season.

Pick: Texans 24, Colts 23

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Patriots -7, 48.5 O/U

The Patriots are 1-2 for the first time since 2012, and with Julian Edelman not set to return for one more game and 11 players listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, they could slip to 1-3 against Miami.

With Brady not having many targets and the Patriots' rush defense proving weak, the undefeated Dolphins have the ability to make a statement and win the spread.

However, with Miami's inconsistency over the years and their playing in New England, the Patriots—with Brady at the helm—can still come out with a vengeance to break their two-game losing streak and win at home.

Pick: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

Date and Time: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Jaguars -7.5, 38.5 O/U

After coming off a Week 2 performance with four touchdowns, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was unable to get one in the end zone, losing to the Tennessee Titans 6-9 in Week 3.

Both teams have staunch defenses, giving up fewer yards and points to opponents. However, playing a New York Jets team that has Sam Darnold at the helm, who's coming off a performance of 169 yards and no touchdowns in Week 3, the Jaguars have the potential to show off their Week 2 abilities.

Pick: Jaguars 20, Jets 13

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Raiders -3, 45 O/U

Despite being up against a Cleveland Browns team that is 1-1-1, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has only thrown two touchdowns on the season while throwing five interceptions. The Raiders would have to try to utilize Marshawn Lynch to exploit Cleveland's weaker rush defense.

According to ESPN Fantasy, the Raiders rank second-worst in pressuring quarterbacks, setting new starting quarterback Baker Mayfield up for a potential breakout game to guarantee him a long-term position on the team while also giving the Browns the chance of sealing an upset on the road.

Pick: Browns 21, Raiders 18

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Seahawks -3, 39 O/U

The 0-3 Arizona Cardinals rank on ESPN as the worst offense in the league, with only 571 total yards on the season and 20 points in the last three games. Quarterback Sam Bradford threw for a combined 243 yards and no touchdowns in the first two games.

While the Seattle Seahawks have given up 64 points in the last three weeks, and Arizona had two touchdowns in Week 3, they don't have the momentum to take down a Seattle team with Russell Wilson throwing around 240 average yards a game with at least two touchdowns.

Pick: Seahawks 20, Arizona 10

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Saints -3.5, 51 O/U

Sunday afternoon's game between the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints will be one of the highest-scoring games in Week 4. Eli Manning will face a Saints defense that has given up the fourth-most passing yards, including a 75-yard pass.

On the other side, you have Drew Brees who boasts a 439-yard, three-touchdown game in Week 1 and a 396-yard, three-touchdown game last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints have had close, high-scoring games for three weeks, showing Brees' ability to perform under pressure.

Pick: Saints 33, Giants 27

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers

Date and Time: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chargers -10.5, 46 O/U

The San Francisco 49ers took a huge hit to their offense in Week 3 with starting quarterback Garoppolo going down with a season-ending ACL injury. Backup quarterback Beathard will be taking the field, with little experience and more interceptions than touchdowns.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, on the other hand, has had over 200 yards and at least two touchdowns in the first three games. Facing a 49ers defense that has given up 89 points to opponents, Week 4 looks promising for the Chargers.

Pick: Chargers 27, 49ers 13

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Date and Time: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Steelers -3, 50.5 O/U

A match between one of the most experienced offenses against one of the best defenses will take place in this Sunday night game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are led by duo Ben Roethlisberger, who has had over 300 yards in each game so far, and Antonio Brown, a consistent receiver with at least 50 yards a game and two touchdowns on the season.

They will be up against a Baltimore Ravens team that has allowed the second-fewest points through Week 3 but has put up 97 points. The result will be a high-scoring game, where Roethlisberger's consistency and dominance will win out against a top defense.

Pick: Steelers 31, Ravens 27

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Date and Time: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Spread and Over/Under Total: Chiefs -5, 55 O/U

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the talk of the league as the quarterback with the most touchdown passes through the first three games.

Mahomes has thrown for 896 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions on the season. He will be facing a Denver Broncos defense that has allowed 788 passing yards.

However, the Kansas City defense has allowed over 1,000 passing yards, which will give Broncos quarterback Case Keenum a chance to bounce back from a 192-yard, no touchdown Week 3 game.

Pick: Chiefs 35, Broncos 27

All stats and rankings courtesy of ESPN.