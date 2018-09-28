Anthony Davis Odds: Lakers, Celtics Favorites to Land Pelicans Star for 2019

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

If Anthony Davis doesn't remain with the New Orleans Pelicans after this season, another Western Conference team is the favored landing spot for the five-time All-Star.

Per Odds Shark, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently a minus-190 betting favorite (bet $190 to win $100) to acquire Davis before the 2019-20 season.

