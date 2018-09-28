LSU Basketball Player Wayde Sims Dies at Age 20

Adam Wells
September 28, 2018

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 20: LSU Tigers logo on a pair of shorts during a quarterfinal college basketball game at the Maui Invitational against the Marquette Golden Eagles at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 20, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Tigers won 77-75. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

LSU basketball player Wayde Sims died at the age of 20 on Friday due to injuries suffered in a shooting. 

Per Danae Leake of New Orleans' Fox 8, Baton Rouge police confirmed Sims died after being transported to a hospital following a shooting near Southern University in Louisiana. 

Leake noted the shooting occurred around 12:25 a.m. local time on Friday morning. Detectives are treating the death as a homicide. 

Sims was getting ready to start his junior year at LSU. The Louisiana native appeared in 63 games for the Tigers over the past two seasons. He averaged six points and 3.3 rebounds per game. 

 

