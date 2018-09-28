LSU Basketball Player Wayde Sims Dies at Age 20

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

LSU basketball player Wayde Sims died at the age of 20 on Friday due to injuries suffered in a shooting.

Per Danae Leake of New Orleans' Fox 8, Baton Rouge police confirmed Sims died after being transported to a hospital following a shooting near Southern University in Louisiana.

Leake noted the shooting occurred around 12:25 a.m. local time on Friday morning. Detectives are treating the death as a homicide.

Sims was getting ready to start his junior year at LSU. The Louisiana native appeared in 63 games for the Tigers over the past two seasons. He averaged six points and 3.3 rebounds per game.