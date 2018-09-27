Everson Griffen Apologizes on Instagram After Allegedly Threatening Hotel Staff

Mark Reis/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen offered an apology for his actions following a reported incident Saturday at Hotel Ivy.

Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune shared the message Griffen posted on his Instagram page:

This past week’s events have raised many questions and I want to apologize to everyone who was impacted. I am currently focused on resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time. Once I have had time to address those issues, I hope to share my story with everyone.

I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from my family, the Vikings organization, my teammates and our tremendous fan base.

I apologize for not being able to take the field with my teammates and do not have an exact timeline for my return. I promise, however, I will return as a much-improved person and player.

According to ESPN.com, Griffen "is being evaluated at a Minneapolis-area hospital days after he was allegedly involved in incidents that caused team leadership to be concerned for his well-being."

A police incident report cited Vikings executive director of player development Les Pico, who said Griffen was "explosive, screaming and yelling" at the team facility. Griffen also allegedly attempted to break into teammate Trae Waynes' home, although the cornerback denied as much in a statement.

Griffen later jumped out of an ambulance taking him to the hospital because he thought someone was going to shoot him.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings have been concerned about Griffen's mental health for longer than just this past weekend.

Pelissero also shared a statement from general manager Rick Spielman. It read, "We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard. We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family."

Griffen didn't play in Minnesota's 27-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and was listed as out with a knee injury.