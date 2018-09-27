Cowboys News: Allen Hurns Unhappy with Role Amid Dallas' Offensive Struggles

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Three games into his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Allen Hurns is frustrated by the team's slow start.

Speaking to Calvin Watkins of The Athletic, Hurns said his role in the offense has been trying to this point.

"The majority of my snaps, I feel like I can get separation," Hurns said. "You will get frustrated, that's part of it. The main thing for me is just staying positive in the head and control what I can. I can't let that affect how I am. If I let it affect how I am then I won't be getting open and I will be dropping the ball when it does come my way."

The Cowboys signed Hurns to a two-year deal in the offseason. He was trying to rebuild his value after playing just 21 games over his previous two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hurns has appeared in each of Dallas' first three games. The 26-year-old ranks fifth on the team with nine targets, sixth with four receptions and he has yet to catch a touchdown.

"I don't do nothing," Hurns said. "Hopefully they see it on film."

The Cowboys enter Week 4 ranked 30th in the NFL in yards per game (277.7) and 31st in points per game (13.7) and passing yards per game (145).

Dallas is searching for an offensive identity in 2018 after releasing Dez Bryant and seeing Jason Witten retire. Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick is out of action for the foreseeable future after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

The Cowboys have a favorable matchup on Sunday against a Detroit Lions defense that is allowing the seventh-most points per game.