Ronda Rousey and Bella Twins Beat The Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins joined forces to beat The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team match at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.

Rousey won the match for her team when she made both Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan tap out to her armbar finisher.

Rousey and the Bellas seemingly first formed an alliance at SummerSlam when Nikki and Brie joined Natalya in celebrating the former UFC star's Raw Women's Championship win over Alexa Bliss.

That led to several interactions between the Superstars in subsequent weeks, and they eventually developed a common enemy in The Riott Squad.

Rousey attempted to hold an open challenge for the Raw Women's Championship a few weeks ago, and while it initially looked like Nattie was poised to accept it, she was dragged out on to the stage by The Riott Squad after getting attacked.

Ruby Riott then announced her intention to accept the challenge before Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan aided her in attacking Rousey.

Nikki and Brie made the save, which effectively aided in building animosity between the trios entering Super Show-Down.

Even more heat was garnered the following week when The Bella Twins and Nattie teamed up to face The Riott Squad on Raw.

Brie accidentally kicked Morgan in the face twice while attempting to do the "Yes!" kicks to the chest. That resulted in her opponent seemingly getting knocked out, which led to her being removed from the remainder of the match.

WWE later confirmed Morgan suffered a concussion and would be subject to concussion protocol before returning to the ring.

Although the injury was accidental, it did add to the story that was being told and made it easier to believe there was genuine dislike between the two factions.

It also created some level of belief—no matter how slight—that The Riott Squad's thirst for revenge would give it a fighting chance at Super Show-Down despite standing across the ring from Rousey.

Even that extra fuel wasn't enough for The Riott Squad, though, as The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Bella Twins prevailed Down Under.

With another win under her belt, the focus will now shift toward who Rousey will defend the Raw Women's Championship against at Evolution on Oct. 28, with The Bella Twins and Nattie standing out as potential opponents.

