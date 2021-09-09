Report: Ravens' Marcus Peters Suffered 'Potentially Significant' Knee Injury

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters reportedly suffered a knee injury during practice Thursday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofalo, the injury is "potentially significant." Rapoport noted that Peters and running back Gus Edwards suffered knee injuries on back-to-back plays, and the practice was cut short.

Rapoport added that the Ravens fear both Peters and Edwards may have suffered torn ACLs, which would end their respective seasons.

Peters, 28, was expected to serve as one of the Ravens' starting cornerbacks in 2021 across from Marlon Humphrey.

Peters was about to enter his second full season with the Ravens after a trade from the Los Angeles Rams partway through the 2019 campaign. He played 14 games in 2020, recording 52 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and nine passes defended.

During his six-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Rams and Ravens, Peters has been a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro.

His 31 interceptions since entering the league in 2015 as the No. 18 pick by the Chiefs rank first in the league by a margin of nine.

If Peters is lost for the season, 2011 first-round pick Jimmy Smith will likely find himself in a starting spot, while 2018 fourth-round pick Anthony Averett will take on an increased role.

Smith has started 88 of the 118 games he has appeared in over 10 NFL seasons, recording 14 interceptions.

The Ravens will open their 2021 regular-season slate Monday night when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.