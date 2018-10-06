Dalvin Cook Reportedly Not Expected to Play vs. Eagles Due to Hamstring Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 09: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the game on September 9, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the 49ers 24-16. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is not expected to suit up Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Cook looked to be on his way to a solid rookie year in 2017 as he rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns in four games. However, he suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Oct. 1.

Injury problems carried into 2018. He missed Minnesota's Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills because of a hamstring setback.

Heading into the 2017 draft, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote Cook's "value could be diminished by injuries," and it appears those fears are being realized.

The Vikings have an experienced running back, Latavius Murray, who will provide a solid baseline in Cook's absence—though he doesn't have Cook's home run ability.

The team also invested $84 million guaranteed in quarterback Kirk Cousins. With Cook out, the Vikings will need to lean more heavily on their aerial attack.

