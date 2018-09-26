Ducks' Corey Perry Out 5 Months After Undergoing Knee Surgery for MCL Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif., Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry will be out 20 weeks, or approximately five months, after undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair meniscus and MCL injuries, the team announced

Perry has served as one of the team's alternate captains since 2014.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

