The Top 10 NFL Running Backs of All Time

TONY GUTIERREZ/Associated Press

The running back position is shifting in today's era of football, but NFL history features an impressive group of star ball-carriers.

Up until the mid-2000s, a standout in the backfield could be an overwhelming difference-maker. A few modern players have become stars, too.

Most of the best running backs in NFL history played multiple decades ago. But where do Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith fit alongside legends such as Jim Brown and Walter Payton? That's what we're here to determine.

Individual production and accomplishments weighed heavily in the following rankings, as did longevity. Team success during a player's career was considered as well, but it served primarily as a tiebreaker.