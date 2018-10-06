Charlotte Beats Becky Lynch by DQ, Lynch Retains Title at WWE Super Show-Down

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch in her rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, but the title did not change hands due to a DQ finish when Lynch hit Flair with the championship.

On the heels of Lynch beating Charlotte at Hell in a Cell to become SmackDown Women's champion for the second time in her career, Super Show-Down marked The Queen's opportunity to take back the title.

The pair were longtime friends both on and off the screen, but that changed at SummerSlam when Charlotte beat Lynch and Carmella in a Triple Threat to win the title.

Following Charlotte's win, Becky attacked her rather than offering congratulations, resulting in a shocking heel turn that completely altered the landscape of the blue brand's women's division.

After turning her back on Charlotte, Lynch was granted a singles title match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sept. 16.

One of the biggest reasons behind Lynch betraying Charlotte was the fact The Queen was inserted into the match at SummerSlam when it was initially supposed to be a singles bout between Lynch and Carmella.

The Irish Lass Kicker felt as though Flair was trying to steal her spotlight, and she aimed to prove she was the superior fighter.

Lynch beat Charlotte for the title at Hell in a Cell and showed she was on her level, but that seemingly wasn't enough to satisfy her.

She rubbed the victory in her rival's face every chance she got and even attempted to demean her former best friend by telling her to put the title around her waist after Charlotte tried to shake Lynch's hand.

Charlotte wasn't even safe from The Lass Kicker's antics outside the ring, as Lynch interrupted her photo shoot and attacked her while demanding the photographer take pictures of the assault.

The Queen entered WWE Super Show-Down not only determined to become an eight-time champion but also to get revenge on the woman who destroyed her trust.

It can be argued that no match on Super Show-Down card was more personal than Lynch vs. Charlotte, and that led to another emotional and heated encounter that further established their rivalry as one of the best of 2018 in WWE.

While Lynch managed to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship, it seems likely a rematch with Charlotte at WWE Evolution on Oct. 28 is in the cards given how successful the feud has been.

