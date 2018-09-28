Josh Gordon Questionable for Week 4 vs. Dolphins Due to Hamstring Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon holds the ball during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is officially questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown with the Miami Dolphins because of a hamstring injury. 

Gordon has been dealing with nagging injuries, namely to his hamstring, dating back to the preseason. 

The 27-year-old initially tweaked his hamstring in August, and he reportedly aggravated the injury at a photo shoot shortly before he was shipped to New England. 

The same injury forced Gordon to miss the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. On the bright side, he was a limited participant in practice each of the past three days, a trend that would appear to put him on track to debut Sunday. 

If Gordon can't suit up again, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett should watch their snap counts hold steady while Chris Hogan remains the Patriots' No. 1 option at receiver. 

Related

    Gronk (Ankle) Questionable for Week 4

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Gronk (Ankle) Questionable for Week 4

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    The Most Underrated Stars in the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Most Underrated Stars in the NFL

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    McCourty Twins Share Horror Stories of Guarding Flash

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    McCourty Twins Share Horror Stories of Guarding Flash

    Doug Kyed
    via NESN.com

    Brady Isn't Worried About Production of His Former WRs

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Brady Isn't Worried About Production of His Former WRs

    Tanya Ray Fox
    via Patriots Wire