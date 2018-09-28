Josh Gordon Questionable for Week 4 vs. Dolphins Due to Hamstring Injury

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is officially questionable for Sunday's divisional showdown with the Miami Dolphins because of a hamstring injury.

Gordon has been dealing with nagging injuries, namely to his hamstring, dating back to the preseason.

The 27-year-old initially tweaked his hamstring in August, and he reportedly aggravated the injury at a photo shoot shortly before he was shipped to New England.

The same injury forced Gordon to miss the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. On the bright side, he was a limited participant in practice each of the past three days, a trend that would appear to put him on track to debut Sunday.

If Gordon can't suit up again, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett should watch their snap counts hold steady while Chris Hogan remains the Patriots' No. 1 option at receiver.