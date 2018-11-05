MLB Moneyball Power Rankings: Who's Overpaying the Most Entering Free Agency?November 5, 2018
The Moneyball philosophy and ever-growing implementation of sabermetrics have had a profound impact on the way MLB teams are assembled.
Whether we're talking about a small-market club facing a payroll crunch or a large-market team with a seemingly endless cash flow, baseball is still a business.
It's all about getting the most value out of players, whether they're pre-arbitration guys contributing at a young age or big-money stars living up to their lofty paychecks.
So, which club got the most bang for its buck in 2018?
That's what I set out to answer.
Note: The preseason version of this article can be found here.
Methodology
- Formula: (2018 WAR x 8) - 2018 salary = net value
There are a lot of numbers to digest in the following article, so allow me to first offer up an explanation.
Total Net Value was the ultimate determining factor in where each team landed in the rankings and was calculated as follows:
Step 1: To start, I found each player's WAR total for the 2018 season, courtesy of Baseball Reference.
Step 2: Based on the FanGraphs value system, 1.0 WAR was again worth around $8 million in 2018.
So from there, each player's WAR from Step 1 was multiplied by eight to give us the player's 2018 value in millions of dollars.
Step 3: Each player's 2018 salary was then subtracted from his 2018 value, resulting in his 2018 net value. Player salaries came from the team pages of Spotrac.
From there, the cumulative net values of all players who were part of the MLB payroll at any point in 2018 were totaled to determine each team's total net value.
Included is a look at each team's five best and five worst values, along with a few bulleted points for each team that consist of notable observations.
For those of you looking for a complete picture of your favorite team, a full breakdown can be found here, in the form of a downloadable Microsoft Excel document.
30. Baltimore Orioles
- SP Kevin Gausman: +$15.467 million
- SS Manny Machado: +$13.566 million
- RP Richard Bleier: +$12.244 million
- 2B Jonathan Villar: +$9.55 million
- 3B Renato Nunez: +$9.386 million
- 1B Chris Davis: -$43.519 million
- CF Adam Jones: -$15.733 million
- SP Chris Tillman: -$11.8 million
- DH Mark Trumbo: -$8.6 million
- RP Evan Phillips: -$5.688 million
- Chris Davis was by far the worst value in all of baseball in 2018. The 32-year-old hit .168/.243/.296 for a brutal 50 OPS+ and minus-2.8 WAR while earning $23 million. To make matters worse, he's still owed another $92 million over the next four years.
- Reliever Richard Bleier wound up as the most valuable player not traded as part of the summer fire sale. The left-hander pitched to a sterling 1.93 ERA with nine holds in 31 appearances for 1.6 WAR. He's not exactly a franchise cornerstone, but the 31-year-old has been a nice surprise as a late-bloomer.
- Starter Dylan Bundy (+$1.56M) and reliever Mychal Givens (+$2.633M) are two players who could be on the move this offseason. Both are capable of more than they showed in 2018, and carry team control through the 2021 season.
Total Net Value: -$38.234 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
29. San Francisco Giants
- SP Dereck Rodriguez: +$17.231 million
- SP Derek Holland: +$11.85 million
- RP Reyes Moronta: +$11.455 million
- RP Tony Watson: +$11.4 million
- CF Steven Duggar: +$8.551 million
- OF Hunter Pence: -$25.7 million
- SP Jeff Samardzija: -$25.4 million
- RP Mark Melancon: -$19.2 million
- SP Johnny Cueto: -$12.2 million
- CF Austin Jackson: -$11.229 million
- What a find Dereck Rodriguez turned out to be for the Giants. The 26-year-old signed as a minor league free agent after spending the first four seasons of his pro career in the Minnesota Twins organization, and he went on to post a 2.81 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 118.1 innings as a rookie.
- Despite middling numbers, Evan Longoria (+$3.2M) was still a positive net value in his first season with the Giants. However, he'll get increasingly more expensive over the next four seasons, so there's a good chance he slips into the red before his contract is up.
- In a tough season overall, the bullpen was a bright spot. The relief corps finished 11th in the majors with a 3.79 ERA and there were a number of standouts, led by rookie Reyes Moronta, who racked up a 2.49 ERA and 10.9 K/9 with 12 holds in 69 appearances. Veterans Tony Watson, Sam Dyson (+$5.975M) and Will Smith (+$5.5M) also provided solid value.
Total Net Value: -$34.441 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
28. Miami Marlins
- C J.T. Realmuto: +$31.5 million
- 3B/RF Brian Anderson: +$31.0 million
- UT Miguel Rojas: +$18.02 million
- 2B Starlin Castro: +$15.543 million
- SS J.T. Riddle: +$10.025 million
- SP Wei-Yin Chen: -$16 million
- RP Junichi Tazawa: -$15 million
- 3B Martin Prado: -$11.1 million
- OF Magneuris Sierra: -$10.601 million
- RP Tayron Guerrero: -$10.145 million
- It's no surprise to see J.T. Realmuto as the best value on a rebuilding Marlins roster. The 27-year-old led all catchers with 4.3 WAR, and he's still two years removed from free agency. It's looking increasingly likely he'll be playing elsewhere in 2019, and the subsequent prospect haul could be huge.
- Wei-Yin Chen turned four slightly above-average seasons with the Baltimore Orioles into an ill-advised five-year, $80 million deal from the Marlins. Three years in, he's pitched a total of 289.2 innings with a 4.75 ERA and minus-0.3 WAR. The signing looked like an overpay at the time, and it's only gotten worse.
- Brian Anderson was quietly consistent as a rookie, posting a 115 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 11 home runs and a .357 on-base percentage. He looks like one of the few building blocks on the roster, and won't even be arbitration-eligible until after the 2020 season.
Total Net Value: -$21.683 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
27. Detroit Tigers
- SP Michael Fiers: +$19.006 million
- RF Nicholas Castellanos: +$17.15 million
- SP Matt Boyd: +$16.238 million
- 3B Jeimer Candelario: +$15.452 million
- OF JaCoby Jones: +$15.451 million
- DH Victor Martinez: -$27.6 million
- 1B Miguel Cabrera: -$25.2 million
- SP Jordan Zimmermann: -$19.2 million
- IF Ronny Rodriguez: -$7.514 million
- OF Victor Reyes: -$6.945 million
- The Tigers did well to sign Michael Fiers and Leonys Martin (+$12.433M) to low-cost deals in free agency, then flip them for prospects at the deadline. Expect a similar approach this winter as they continue rebuilding.
- The retirement of Victor Martinez will free up $18 million and allow Miguel Cabrera to move into the full-time DH role. Cabrera, 35, suffered a ruptured biceps tendon after playing just 38 games in 2018. He's still owed a whopping $154 million over the next five years.
- Nicholas Castellanos provided good value thanks to his reasonable salary ($6.05 million) and excellent offensive production (130 OPS+, 74 XBH). However, with free agency looming after the 2019 season, he looks like a prime candidate to be dealt this winter.
Total Net Value: +$8.579 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
26. San Diego Padres
- OF Hunter Renfroe: +$18.646 million
- RP Kirby Yates: +$14.937 million
- 3B/OF Wil Myers: +$14.7 million
- 3B Christian Villanueva: +$13.851 million
- RF Franmil Reyes: +$12.46 million
- 3B Chase Headley: -$16.7 million
- SP Clayton Richard: -$11.8 million
- RP Phil Hughes: -$10.613 million
- SP Jacob Nix: -$10.552 million
- 1B Eric Hosmer: -$9.8 million
- It was a rough first season in San Diego for Eric Hosmer, who signed a massive eight-year, $144 million deal. He'll earn $21 million each of the next four seasons before his salary drops to $13 million in a front-loaded deal, so he could take up residence on the "worst values" list for the foreseeable future.
- That said, Chase Headley ($13.5 million), Phil Hughes ($9.013 million) and Freddy Galvis ($6.825 million) were the highest earners on the roster behind Hosmer, and all three will be off the books in 2019. In other words, the team is by no means hamstrung financially.
- The Padres have some decisions to make in the outfield with Hunter Renfroe, Franmil Reyes, Manuel Margot (+$11.443M), Travis Jankowski (+$8.337M) and Franchy Cordero (+$0.253M) all battling for time. Don't be surprised if at least one of those guys is moved this offseason.
Total Net Value: +$15.351 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
25. Kansas City Royals
- 2B Whit Merrifield: +$43.43 million
- SP Brad Keller: +$27.455 million
- SS Adalberto Mondesi: +$25.289 million
- 3B Mike Moustakas: +$13.222 million
- C Salvador Perez: +$10.5 million
- SP Jason Hammel: -$21.8 million
- RP Blaine Boyer: -$15.4 million
- RP Brandon Maurer: -$12.55 million
- RP Justin Grimm: -$12.45 million
- SP Ian Kennedy: -$11.2 million
- Whit Merrifield led the majors in hits (192) and steals (45) while hitting .304/.367/.438 on his way to 5.5 WAR. The 29-year-old has team control through the 2022 season and won't be arbitration-eligible for the first time until next offseason, making him an extremely attractive trade chip for multiple contenders.
- Rule 5 selection Brad Keller proved to be one of the best under-the-radar finds of the offseason. The former Arizona Diamondbacks prospect went 9-6 with a 3.08 ERA in 140.1 innings spanning 20 starts and 21 relief appearances. His 6.2 K/9 were far from elite, but his 3.55 FIP is a promising precursor to sustainability.
- Alex Gordon (-$0.8M) was the highest-paid player on the team with a $20 million salary, yet he was essentially a push from a value standpoint thanks to a slight rebound offensively and his usual stellar defense. He's owed another $20 million in 2019 and holds a $23 million mutual option with a $4 million buyout for 2020 before reaching free agency.
Total Net Value: +$18.747 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
24. Toronto Blue Jays
- CF Kevin Pillar: +$16.75 million
- RF Randal Grichuk: +$14.8 million
- 1B Justin Smoak: +$14.275 million
- SP Ryan Borucki: +$13.345 million
- RP Seunghwan Oh: +$10.88 million
- SS Troy Tulowitzki: -$20 million
- 3B Josh Donaldson: -$17.867 million
- SP Jaime Garcia: -$12.8 million
- IF Yangervis Solarte: -$9.725 million
- C Russell Martin: -$9.6 million
- The Blue Jays did well by adding former St. Louis Cardinals player to the roster last offseason. Randal Grichuk, Seunghwan Oh and Aledmys Diaz (+$9.2M) all provided excellent value on a team that was largely lacking in that department.
- Not long ago, the starting pitching trio of Aaron Sanchez ($3.7M), Marcus Stroman (-$4.9M) and Marco Estrada (-$8.2M) was helping lead this team to the postseason. The slide has been a precipitous one.
- With the focus now shifting to rebuilding, guys like Ryan Borucki, Thomas Pannone (+$5.963M), Danny Jansen (+$5.453M), and Rowdy Tellez (+$3.121M) are names to know, and they'll soon be joined by uber-prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a handful of other exciting young talents.
Net Value: +$29.684 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
23. Chicago White Sox
- SP Reynaldo Lopez: +$24.245 million
- SS Tim Anderson: +$19.0 million
- 3B Yolmer Sanchez: +$18.45 million
- 2B Yoan Moncada: +$15.445 million
- C Omar Narvaez: +$14.64 million
- SP Lucas Giolito: -$11.755 million
- RP Bruce Rondon: -$10.675 million
- SP Miguel Gonzalez: -$10.35 million
- SP Carson Fulmer: -$8.151 million
- OF Trayce Thompson: -$7.391 million
- The starting infield of Jose Abreu (+$0.6M), Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson and Yolmer Sanchez all provided positive value, and all four players will be back in 2019, barring a trade of Abreu.
- Slugger Matt Davidson (+9.03M) was a 1.1 WAR player at the plate and a 0.1 WAR pitcher on the mound. Along with posting a 103 OPS+ with 20 home runs, he also worked three scoreless innings. of mop-up duty. The White Sox will give him a chance to get in some work as a pitcher this spring, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com.
- Lucas Giolito took some serious lumps in his first full season in the majors, running up a 6.13 ERA that was worst among qualified starters. Time will tell if the experience he's gained proves valuable and if he'll ever live up to his top prospect billing.
Total Net Value: +$64.872 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
22. Cincinnati Reds
- 3B Eugenio Suarez: +$31.064 million
- 2B Scooter Gennett: +$27.9 million
- RP Jared Hughes: +$23.525 million
- SS Jose Peraza: +$17.83 million
- RP Michael Lorenzen: +$14.687 million
- SP Homer Bailey: -$33.8 million
- C Devin Mesoraco: -$13.925 million
- RP Tanner Rainey: -$8.062 million
- RP Jackson Stephens: -$6.804 million
- SP Sal Romano: -$6.145 million
- Eugenio Suarez was acquired from the Detroit Tigers prior to the 2015 season in exchange for Alfredo Simon, who later rejoined the Reds. Scooter Gennett was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the 2017 season. Both earned an All-Star nod in 2018.
- We're now five years into the absurd six-year, $105 million extension that was given to Homer Bailey, and it's safe to say it will go down as one of the worst contracts in MLB history. He's run up a 5.27 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 377.1 total innings over the life of the deal to this point, and his 6.09 ERA in 106.1 innings this past season provides no reason for optimism.
- Even with a $25 million salary, Joey Votto (+$3M) was once again a positive net value. The 35-year-old is still owed $125 million over the next five years, so the scales might tip at some point, but halfway through his 10-year, $225 million extension he's been worth every penny.
Total Net Value: +$72.822 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
21. Texas Rangers
- SP Mike Minor: +$22.067 million
- RP Jose Leclerc: +$19.498 million
- 2B Rougned Odor: +$18.267 million
- 1B/OF Joey Gallo: +$16.24 million
- UT Jurickson Profar: +$14.95 million
- SP Matt Moore: -$18.6 million
- SP Martin Perez: -$13.2 million
- OF Carlos Tocci: -$10.945 million
- SP Cole Hamels: -$8.303 million
- OF Ryan Rua: -$6.47 million
- The Rangers ranked 29th in the majors in starters' ERA (5.37), ahead of only the 115-loss Orioles (5.48). Mike Minor was the lone bright spot with a 3.7 WAR season in his return to the starting rotation, and the staff will need to be completely overhauled this winter, regardless of expectations.
- As the value of controllable late-inning relievers continues to climb, the Rangers have an extremely valuable chip in Jose Leclerc. The hard-throwing righty posted a 1.56 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 13.3 K/9 with 12 saves and 15 holds in 59 appearances. With control through the 2022 season, he could net a huge prospect return.
- The decision to cut ties with catcher Robinson Chirinos (+$9.75M) this offseason was a bit of a head-scratcher. The 34-year-old posted a 97 OPS+ with 18 home runs and 65 RBI, though he did struggle to control the running game (53 SB/6 CS). Still, his $4.5 million option looked like a no-brainer to be exercised, before it was declined last week.
Total Net Value: +$76.501 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
20. St. Louis Cardinals
- CF Harrison Bader: +$29.87 million
- SS Paul DeJong: +$29.233 million
- SP Miles Mikolas: +$27.45 million
- 1B/3B Matt Carpenter: +$25.45 million
- 2B Kolten Wong: +$24 million
- OF Dexter Fowler: -$27.7 million
- RP Greg Holland: -$26 million
- SP Adam Wainwright: -$19.5 million
- RP Brett Cecil: -$15.75 million
- SP Luke Weaver: -$10.112 million
- The Cardinals took a calculated risk signing Miles Mikolas to a two-year, $15.5 million deal, and it paid off big. The 30-year-old went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 200.2 innings to earn a spot on the NL All-Star team, and his 3.28 FIP suggests he's more than just a flash in the pan.
- With Harrison Bader, Marcell Ozuna (+$14.2M) and Tyler O'Neill (+$10.904M), the Cardinals have the makings of one of the best outfields in baseball. What are they going to do with Dexter Fowler, though?
- Slugger Jose Martinez (+$11.44M) hit .305/.364/.457 with 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 83 RBI, but he remains a man without a clear defensive home. Still a year removed from arbitration and with team control through the 2022 season, he should generate some interest on the trade market and would be an ideal fit at DH.
Total Net Value: +$86.615 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
19. New York Mets
- SP Jacob deGrom: +$73.4 million
- OF Brandon Nimmo: +$34.653 million
- SP Zack Wheeler: +$31.7 million
- SP Noah Syndergaard: +$29.025 million
- OF Michael Conforto: +$22.595 million
- LF Yoenis Cespedes: -$21.8 million
- 3B David Wright: -$20 million
- RF Jay Bruce: -$14.2 million
- RP A.J. Ramos: -$13.225 million
- IF Jose Reyes: -$10 million
- Yoenis Cespedes ($29 million), David Wright ($20 million), Jay Bruce ($11 million), A.J. Ramos ($9.225 million) and Todd Frazier ($8 million) all earned more than the $7.4 million banked by Jacob deGrom during a season that will almost certainly land him NL Cy Young honors. Cespedes, Wright, Bruce and Frazier played a combined 249 games and contributed 2.4 WAR.
- Second baseman Jeff McNeil (+$18.998M) was one of the season's biggest surprises. The 26-year-old was not listed among the team's top 30 prospects at the start of the season, according to Baseball America. However, a hot start in the upper levels of the minors earned him a call-up, and he ended up hitting .329/.381/.471 with 20 extra-base hits over 248 plate appearances in the majors.
- The Mets once again cut checks to Carlos Beltran ($3.143 million), Bobby Bonilla ($1.139 million) and Bret Saberhagen ($250K) in 2018.
Total Net Value: +$91.691 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
18. Los Angeles Angels
- CF Mike Trout: +$47.517 million
- SS Andrelton Simmons: +$38.6 million
- SP/DH Shohei Ohtani: +$30.655 million
- SP Jaime Barria: +$19.602 million
- IF David Fletcher: +$15.675 million
- 1B Albert Pujols: -$26 million
- IF Luis Valbuena: -$15.2 million
- 3B Zack Cozart: -$11.867 million
- RP Jim Johnson: -$9.8 million
- IF Kaleb Cowart: -$8.243 million
- Even with a $34.083 million salary, Mike Trout still had the highest net value of any center fielder. The 29-year-old topped 10.0 WAR for the third time while setting career-highs in on-base percentage (.460), OPS (1.088), OPS+ (199), walks (122) and home runs (39).
- Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani wound up tallying 2.7 WAR as a hitter and 1.2 WAR as a pitcher, as an arm injury put an end to his time on the mound after just 10 starts. The Angels might need to rethink how to best utilize him following Tommy John surgery.
- Albert Pujols has hit .243/.287/.397 for an 85 OPS+ over the past two seasons, and his days as a feared middle-of-the-order slugger are a thing of the past. With three years and $87 million left on his contract, the Angels will be hoping for some sort of return on investment.
Total Net Value: +$106.213 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
17. Minnesota Twins
- SP Jose Berrios: +$29.83 million
- LF Eddie Rosario: +$28.197 million
- SP Kyle Gibson: +$27 million
- RF Max Kepler: +$21.812 million
- RP Taylor Rogers: +$17.035 million
- SP Ervin Santana: -$18.3 million
- 1B Joe Mauer: -$13.4 million
- RP Alan Busenitz: -$9.802 million
- C Jason Castro: -$8 million
- DH Logan Morrison: -$7.9 million
- It was a season of disappointing regression for the Twins after the reached the AL Wild Card Game in 2017. No one fell harder than Byron Buxton (-$2.696), who struggled to a 4 OPS+ in 28 games and was sidelined for much of the year on the heels of a 5.2-WAR season.
- Logan Morrison and Lance Lynn (-$7.6M) looked like potential steals on the free-agent market after they essentially fell into the Twins' laps due to a slow-moving market. Instead, they combined for 0.0 WAR while earning $5.5 million and $10 million, respectively.
- With Joe Mauer ($23 million) and Ervin Santana ($13.5 million) both coming off the books, among others, the Twins have the money to be aggressive players in free agency.
Total Net Value: +$115.688 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
16. Philadelphia Phillies
- SP Aaron Nola: +$79.427 million
- RP Seranthony Dominguez: +$18.769 million
- SP Nick Pivetta: +$17.849 million
- RP Victor Arano: +$16.254 million
- SP Zach Eflin: +$15.578 million
- IF Scott Kingery: -$12.2 million
- RF Nick Williams: -$8.553 million
- IF Asdrubal Cabrera: -$8.483 million
- OF Aaron Altherr: -$6.84 million
- UT Jesmuel Valentin: -$6.567 million
- Aaron Nola ended up with the highest net value of any player thanks to a 10.0 WAR season and a $573,000 salary. The 25-year-old went 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 224 strikeouts in 212.1 innings to give the Phillies a true ace to build around.
- Flashy free-agent signings Jake Arrieta (-$5.2M) and Carlos Santana (-$4.733M) both logged negative net values, though there were certainly worst contracts handed out last winter.
- Nick Pivetta was one of the under-the-radar breakout players of 2018. His surface-level stats don't look like much, but he struck out 188 batters in 164 innings while also lowering his walk rate (3.9 to 2.8 BB/9). His 3.79 FIP also suggests better things might be forthcoming.
Total Net Value: +$117.9 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
15. Washington Nationals
- SP Max Scherzer: +$54.657 million
- SS Trea Turner: +$32.223 million
- LF Juan Soto: +$23.607 million
- SP Tanner Roark: +$21.525 million
- 3B Anthony Rendon: +$21.3 million
- 2B Daniel Murphy: -$20.042 million
- RF Bryce Harper: -$11.225 million
- RP Ryan Madson: -$9.45 million
- C Pedro Severino: -$9.175 million
- OF Moises Sierra: -$5.714 million
- Max Scherzer will see his salary spike from $22.243 million in 2018 to $37.406 million next season, as his seven-year, $210 million contract was back-loaded. That will make it hard for him to defend his title as "best value" on the roster, but it's still not out of the question.
- If Bryce Harper walks in free agency, an outfield of Juan Soto, Michael Taylor (+$4.675M) and Adam Eaton (+$2.8M) still looks awfully strong, with top prospect Victor Robles (+$3.121M) also waiting in the wings. Wherever he winds up, Harper will have a tough time living up to the value of his mega-deal.
- After a disastrous start to the season in St. Louis, Greg Holland (+$10.239) finished the season extremely well with the Nationals. He posted a 0.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 with three saves and four holds in 24 games after being plucked from the scrapheap on Aug. 7, and it will be interesting to see what that does for his free-agent stock.
Total Net Value: +$125.373 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
14. Seattle Mariners
- RF Mitch Haniger: +$48.24 million
- RP Edwin Diaz: +$25.029 million
- SS Jean Segura: +$24.8 million
- SP Marco Gonzales: +$19.45 million
- SP Wade LeBlanc: +$18.55 million
- SP Felix Hernandez: -$37.257 million
- RP Juan Nicasio: -$16.55 million
- 3B Kyle Seager: -$12.6 million
- RP Marc Rzepczynski: -$11.1 million
- SP Erasmo Ramirez: -$9 million
- Mitch Haniger is the breakout star that no one is talking about. After a solid rookie season that was abridged by injuries, he posted a 139 OPS+ with 38 doubles, 26 home runs and 93 RBI in 157 games. Those strong offensive numbers, coupled with his glove work in right field (9 DRS, 2.1 UZR/150) made him a 6.1 WAR player on a league-minimum salary.
- On the other end of the spectrum, an aging King Felix was the worst value among all pitchers with a $26.257 million salary and minus-1.3 WAR. The 32-year-old is owed $27.858 million next season before he's off the books.
- Robinson Cano (+$11.923M) earned just $13.677 million as a result of his PED suspension, so he actually wound up with a strong net value. The same likely won't be true in 2019, assuming he earns his full $24 million salary—a total he'll bank each of the next five seasons.
Total Net Value: +$127.082 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
13. Arizona Diamondbacks
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt: +$32.1 million
- SP Patrick Corbin: +$30.9 million
- LF David Peralta: +$27.9 million
- 2B Ketel Marte: +$25.0 million
- SS Nick Ahmed: +$24.325 million
- SP Shelby Miller: -$14.5 million
- OF Yasmany Tomas: -$13.5 million
- SP Zack Godley: -$9.379 million
- RP Brad Boxberger: -$7.45 million
- RP Jake Diekman: -$7.304 million
- Patrick Corbin picked an excellent time for a career year. After making $7.5 million this past season, his salary could triple in free agency. The 30-year-old is the top starting pitcher on the market after going 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 246 strikeouts in 200 innings.
- Zack Greinke (+$5.2M) was the third-highest paid player in baseball last season, trailing only Clayton Kershaw ($35.571 million) and Mike Trout ($34.083 million), yet he still managed to post a positive net value. The 35-year-old has three years and $104 million remaining on his contract.
- The D-backs made the no-brainer decision to exercise their $14.5 million option on first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He's entering the final season of a six-year, $44.5 million extension that will go down as one of the best decisions in team history. Will he be traded before the deal is up?
Total Net Value: +$130.189 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
12. Colorado Rockies
- SP Kyle Freeland: +$65.05 million
- SS Trevor Story: +$44.245 million
- SP German Marquez: +$42.65 million
- 3B Nolan Arenado: +$27.05 million
- SP Tyler Anderson: +$22.645 million
- 1B Ian Desmond: -$26.8 million
- RP Bryan Shaw: -$16.3 million
- RP Jake McGee: -$13.4 million
- OF Noel Cuevas: -$12.375 million
- RP Michael Dunn: -$11 million
- Who would have guessed at the start of the season that the Rockies would have two of the top starters in baseball? Kyle Freeland (164 ERA+, 8.4 WAR, $550K salary) and German Marquez (124 ERA+, 4.7 WAR, $550K salary) finished third and sixth, respectively, among the most valuable starting pitchers.
- Even with middling production at first base, the Rockies still had one of the most valuable infields in baseball thanks to the efforts of DJ LeMahieu (+$15.5M), Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado. With LeMahieu hitting free agency and no clear long-term answer at first, the right side of the infield will need to be addressed in some fashion this offseason.
- While it was a successful season for the Rockies, the free-agent signings of Bryan Shaw, Jake McGee and Wade Davis (-$7.2M) were nothing short of a disaster. Those three earned a combined $30.5 million in 2018 and contributed minus-0.8 WAR.
Total Net Value: +$148.063 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
11. Pittsburgh Pirates
- SP Jameson Taillon: +$34.629 million
- SP Trevor Williams: +$29.03 million
- LF Corey Dickerson: +$24.45 million
- CF Starling Marte: +$21.767 million
- IF/OF Adam Frazier: +$21.388 million
- UT Sean Rodriguez: -$8.95 million
- 2B Josh Harrison: -$7.85 million
- RP Michael Feliz: -$7.692 million
- RP Dovydas Neverauskas: -$7.413 million
- IF Kevin Newman: -$7.335 million
- Trevor Williams joined the Pirates under unique circumstances. The right-hander was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins that was made as compensation for the Marlins hiring Jim Benedict away from the Pirates front office. Three years later, he's one of the most promising young pitchers in the National League.
- Adam Frazier once again played all over the field in 2018, spending time at second base (55), left field (14), right field (13) and center field (9) while posting a 118 OPS+ with 35 extra-base hits and 2.7 WAR. The team might prefer him in a super-utility role, but he could also get crack at the everyday second base job.
- Francisco Cervelli (+$10.3M) and Josh Harrison were the only players on the roster to earn more than $10 million this past season. Harrison is now a free agent after his club option was declined, while Cervelli is under contract for one more year at $11.5 million and could be a trade candidate with the emergence of Elias Diaz (+$12.241M).
Total Net Value: +$150.821 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
10. Chicago Cubs
- IF Javier Baez: +$49.743 million
- C Willson Contreras: +$21.795 million
- SP Kyle Hendricks: +$20.625 million
- SP Cole Hamels: +$18.703 million
- RP Jesse Chavez: +$15.602 million
- SP Yu Darvish: -$26.6 million
- RP Brian Duensing: -$15.5 million
- RF Jason Heyward: -$15.367 million
- SP Tyler Chatwood: -$13.3 million
- RP Luke Farrell: -$6.588 million
- While the offseason signings of Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood were a bust, the front office nailed the trade deadline, adding Cole Hamels, Jesse Chavez and Jorge De La Rosa (+$3.851M) to fortify the pitching staff.
- Catcher Willson Contreras took a step backward offensively with a 92 OPS+ and just 10 home runs, but he was still the second most valuable backstop, trailing only J.T. Realmuto (+$31.5M). Finding a quality backup to help keep him fresh should be a priority.
- Jon Lester (-$1.1M) nearly met value on his $27.5 million salary. The 34-year-old went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA while surpassing 180 innings for the 11th straight season, and he'll be as important as anyone to the team's success going forward.
Total Net Value: +$165.048 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
9. Atlanta Braves
- LF Ronald Acuna Jr.: +$32.334 million
- 2B Ozzie Albies: +$29.845 million
- 3B Johan Camargo: +$29.045 million
- 1B Freddie Freeman: +$27.441 million
- SP Mike Foltynewicz: +$25.0 million
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez: -$22.357 million
- SP Scott Kazmir: -$17.667 million
- SP Brandon McCarthy: -$9.4 million
- RP Jose Ramirez: -$7.765 million
- UT Ryan Flaherty: -$7.15 million
- Uber-prospect Ronald Acuna Jr. arrived with a bang, hitting .293/.366/.552 for a 144 OPS+ while tallying 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 16 steals in 111 games for 4.1 WAR. He should have a stranglehold on the "best value" spot in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.
- Anibal Sanchez (+$19.8M) went 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 135 strikeouts in 136.2 innings on a one-year, $1 million contract. There wasn't a more impactful bargain signing in 2018 outside of Max Muncy.
- Atlanta acquired Adrian Gonzalez, Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy as a means of unloading the money owed to Matt Kemp beyond the 2018 season. Those three and their combined $47.024 million are now off the books, and the Braves are in a great position to spend.
Total Net Value: +$196.669 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
8. Milwaukee Brewers
- LF Christian Yelich: +$53.8 million
- CF Lorenzo Cain: +$42.2 million
- 2B/3B Travis Shaw: +$32.233 million
- RP Jeremy Jeffress: +$25.45 million
- 1B Jesus Aguilar: +$25.043 million
- RP Matt Albers: -$15.3 million
- RF Ryan Braun: -$11.2 million
- IF Eric Sogard: -$9.6 million
- RP Mike Zagurski: -$5.629 million
- IF Brad Miller: -$4.5 million
- On January 25, 2018, the Brewers acquired Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins in exchange for a package of four prospects, then signed Lorenzo Cain to a five-year, $80 million deal. Yelich is now the favorite for NL MVP honors and Cain could also finish in the top 10 in voting. The Brewers don't win the NL Central title without those moves.
- It looked like Jesus Aguilar might be the odd-man out in Milwaukee when the season started, as Ryan Braun prepared for a move to first base. Instead, he emerged as one of the most feared sluggers in the NL, posting a 135 OPS+ with 35 home runs and 108 RBI. Not bad for a guy who was originally claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Indians and is still making the league minimum.
- The signing of Jhoulys Chacin (+$8.85M) to a two-year, $15.5 million deal looked like an underwhelming attempt at patching up the starting rotation at the time. However, he went 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 192.2 frames and was an integral innings-eater on a team that leaned heavily on the relief corps.
Total Net Value: +$199.936 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
7. Los Angeles Dodgers
- IF Max Muncy: +$33.111 million
- 1B/CF Cody Bellinger: +$33.015 million
- IF/OF Chris Taylor: +$32.225 million
- SP Walker Buehler: +$27.487 million
- 3B Justin Turner: +$24 million
- 2B Logan Forsythe: -$11.6 million
- LF Matt Kemp: -$9.2 million
- RP Kenley Jansen: -$6.533 million
- RP Wilmer Font: -$6.474 million
- SP Rich Hill: -$6.267 million
- Max Muncy joined the Dodgers as a minor league free agent on April 28, 2017, after he was released by the Oakland Athletics. Even after hitting .309/.414/.491 with 12 home runs in 109 games at Triple-A in 2017, no one could have seen his 2018 season coming. He posted a 161 OPS+ and slugged 35 home runs to rack up 4.2 WAR with a payroll hit of just $489,000.
- Clayton Kershaw (-$3.571M) will be back after signing a new three-year extension. The passing of the torch to Walker Buehler has already begun, though, as it looks like the Dodgers have found their ace of the future.
- The fact that the Dodgers carried a team payroll of $199,582,045 in 2018 and had just one player with a net value below minus-$10 million is a testament to the way their roster is built. The Giants and Red Sox—the two teams with a higher payroll—both had five such players.
Total Net Value: +$203.699 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
6. Boston Red Sox
- RF Mookie Betts: +$76.7 million
- SP Chris Sale: +$42.685 million
- LF Andrew Benintendi: +$30.579 million
- DH J.D. Martinez: +$27.45 million
- SS Xander Bogaerts: +$23.35 million
- 1B Hanley Ramirez: -$21.15 million
- 2B Dustin Pedroia: -$16.925 million
- UT Eduardo Nunez: -$12.8 million
- SP Drew Pomeranz: -$12.5 million
- C Christian Vazquez: -$7.825 million
- Mookie Betts ended up with the highest net value of any position player thanks to a 10.9 WAR season and a $10.5 million salary. That figure will climb once again this offseason, with MLBTradeRumors projecting a spike to $18.7 million in his second year of arbitration. Even at that price, he'll still be one of the biggest bargains in baseball.
- David Price (+$5.2M) and J.D. Martinez were the two highest-paid players on the roster, and both produced a positive net value. The same goes for Rick Porcello (+$5.275M), who checked in fourth with a $21.125 million salary. Positive contributions from big money players are just as important as pre-arbitration production on the cheap.
- While there's a ton of star power on the Red Sox roster, the rookie trio of Hector Velazquez (+$13.053M), Ryan Brasier (+$11.751M) and Brian Johnson (+$11.452M) deserve a nod for their impactful low-cost work on the mound.
Total Net Value: +$225.646 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
5. New York Yankees
- RF Aaron Judge: +$43.378 million
- SP Luis Severino: +$36.995 million
- CF Aaron Hicks: +$34.775 million
- SS Didi Gregorius: +$25.1 million
- 2B Gleyber Torres: +$22.725 million
- OF Jacoby Ellsbury: -$21.143 million
- RP Tommy Kahnle: -$7.713 million
- 1B Greg Bird: -$5.382 million
- RP David Robertson: -$5 million
- IF Neil Walker: -$4.8 million
- Remember the days when the Yankees would consistently flip top prospects for aging veteran talent? Now the core of the team is largely players who were developed in-house, including Aaron Judge, Luis Severino, Gleyber Torres, Chad Green (+$17.829M), Miguel Andujar (+$17.06M), Gary Sanchez (+$8.98M) and Dellin Betances (+$8.5M).
- Despite his $25 million salary, slugger Giancarlo Stanton (+$7M) was still in the green. He'll earn $26 million each of the next two seasons, before facing the decision of whether to opt out of the final eight years and $208 million of his contract.
- The Yankees acquired J.A. Happ (+$12.187M), Luke Voit (+$10.236M), Andrew McCutchen (+$5.171M) and Lance Lynn (+$2.8M) at midseason without sacrificing any top-tier prospect talent.
Total Net Value: +$231.606 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
4. Cleveland Indians
- SS Francisco Lindor: +$62.577 million
- 2B/3B Jose Ramirez: +$60.371 million
- SP Mike Clevinger: +$40.241 million
- SP Trevor Bauer: +$39.875 million
- SP Corey Kluber: +$35.7 million
- SP Josh Tomlin: -$10.2 million
- RP Andrew Miller: -$7.4 million
- C Roberto Perez: -$5.625 million
- SP Danny Salazar: -$5 million
- RP Cody Allen: -$4.975 million
- Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez were baseball's most valuable teammates, with a combined net value of +$122.948M. They were followed by Mookie Betts/Chris Sale (+$119.385M), Kyle Freeland/Trevor Story (+$109.295M), Jacob deGrom/Brandon Nimmo (+$108.053M) and Matt Chapman/Matt Olson (+$98.904).
- No team received better value from the starting rotation than the Indians. Mike Clevinger (145 ERA+, 5.1 WAR, $559K salary), Trevor Bauer (198 ERA+, 5.8 WAR, 6.525M salary) and Corey Kluber (151 ERA+, 5.8 WAR, 10.7M salary) each earned a spot among the 10 most valuable starting pitchers.
- Carlos Carrasco (+$23.2M) was not far behind that trio, and rookie Shane Bieber (+$8.516M) also far exceeded his salary, and those five will all return in 2019.
Total Net Value: +$270.796 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
3. Houston Astros
- 3B Alex Bregman: +$54.601 million
- SP Gerrit Cole: +$34.85 million
- 2B Jose Altuve: +$32.6 million
- SP Justin Verlander: +$29.6 million
- SP Charlie Morton: +$21 million
- OF Kyle Tucker: -$7.347 million
- 3B J.D. Davis: -$5.834 million
- RP Ken Giles: -$3.867 million
- RP Joe Smith: -$3.8 million
- C Brian McCann/DH Evan Gattis: -$3.5 million
- The trio of Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Charlie Morton earned $33.75 million in 2018 and still contributed a combined net value of +$85.45M. Throw in Lance McCullers Jr. (+$9.55M) and Dallas Keuchel (+$7.6M) and the rotation was a clear strength.
- Alex Bregman has quickly lived up to his No. 2 overall pick pedigree since reaching the majors, posting a 156 OPS+ with 51 doubles, 31 home runs and 103 RBI for 6.9 WAR in his second full season in the big leagues. He still has another year before he reaches arbitration.
- Midseason acquisition Ryan Pressly (+$10.641M) pitched to a 0.77 ERA and 0.60 WHIP with 12.3 K/9 in 26 appearances after coming over from the Twins. He's still projected to earn just $3.1 million next year in arbitration.
Total Net Value: +$295.971 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
2. Tampa Bay Rays
- SP Blake Snell: +$59.442 million
- 2B Joey Wendle: +$33.855 million
- OF Mallex Smith: +$27.447 million
- LF Tommy Pham: +$20.61 million
- UT Daniel Robertson: +$20.252 million
- RP Andrew Kittredge: -$9.889 million
- C Jesus Sucre: -$3.325 million
- RP Alex Colome: -$3.096 million
- RP Hoby Milner: -$2.453 million
- 1B Brad Miller: -$2.376 million
- The Rays got big value from relievers like Ryne Stanek (+$12.381M), Jose Alvarado (+$12.25M), Diego Castillo (+$9.254M), Wilmer Font (+$9.222M), Vidal Nuno (+$7.616M), Yonny Chirinos (+$6.802M), Ryan Yarbrough (+$6.658M) and Chaz Roe (+$4.08M) as a result of their "opener" approach.
- Second baseman Joey Wendle was acquired from Oakland for a player to be named on Dec. 11, and he wound up seizing the everyday second base job with a .300/.354/.435 line that included 46 extra-base hits and 16 steals. That, coupled with his excellent defense (5 DRS, 10.7 UZR/150), was enough to make him a 4.3 WAR player.
- Kevin Kiermaier (+$14.333M) ended the season as the highest-paid player on the team with a $5.667 million salary. After winning 90 games, it's time for the Rays to spend some money in free agency.
Total Net Value: +$301.591 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
1. Oakland Athletics
- 3B Matt Chapman: +$65.052 million
- 1B Matt Olson: +$33.825 million
- 2B Jed Lowrie: +$32.4 million
- RP Blake Treinen: +$32.25 million
- SS Marcus Semien: +$31.275 million
- C Jonathan Lucroy: -$12.1 million
- SP Kendall Graveman: -$9.56 million
- OF Dustin Fowler: -$7.542 million
- SP Paul Blackburn: -$6.148 million
- OF Matt Joyce: -$5.2 million
- How fitting that the team that started it all is perched in the No. 1 spot, as Moneyball is still alive and well in Oakland. They upped their win total from 75 games in 2017 to 97 games this season, and they did it with a payroll that ranked 28th in the majors.
- Homegrown corner infielders Matt Chapman and Matt Olson racked up 12.5 WAR while playing with matching $548,000 salaries.
- Slugger Khris Davis (+$12.7M) was the highest-paid player on the team at $10.5 million, and he was a steal at that price. The 30-year-old posted a 136 OPS+ while leading the majors with 48 home runs.
- Closer Blake Treinen was baseball's most valuable reliever, while scrapheap find Edwin Jackson (+$12.01M) was one of the best bargains in baseball.
- Even catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who was the worst value on the roster and at the catcher position, made a positive impact with his ability to handle the staff. He's a candidate to be re-signed in free agency.
Total Net Value: +$312.392 million
5 Best Values
5 Worst Values
Notes
Best and Worst Values (Position Players)
- J.T. Realmuto, MIA: +$31.5 million
- Willson Contreras, CHC: +$21.795 million
- Yasmani Grandal, LAD: +$18.5 million
- Yan Gomes, CLE: +$14.767 million
- Omar Narvaez, CWS: +$14.64 million
- Jonathan Lucroy, OAK: -$12.1 million
- Russell Martin, TOR: -$9.6 million
- Pedro Severino, WAS: -$9.175 million
- Francisco Pena, STL: -$8.625 million
- Devin Mesoraco, CIN/NYM: -$8.325 million
- Matt Olson, OAK: +$33.852 million
- Max Muncy, LAD: +$33.111 million
- Cody Bellinger, LAD: +$33.015 million
- Paul Goldschmidt, ARI: +$32.1 million
- Freddie Freeman, ATL: +$27.441 million
- Chris Davis, BAL: -$43.519 million
- Adrian Gonzalez, ATL/NYM: -$27.702 million
- Ian Desmond, COL: -$26.8 million
- Albert Pujols, LAA: -$26.0 million
- Miguel Cabrera, DET: -$25.2 million
- Javier Baez, CHC: +$49.743 million
- Whit Merrifield, KC: +$43.43 million
- Joey Wendle, TB: +$33.855 million
- Jose Altuve, HOU: +$32.6 million
- Jed Lowrie, OAK: +$32.4 million
- Daniel Murphy, WAS/CHC: -$25.5 million
- Dustin Pedroia, BOS: -$16.925 million
- Eduardo Nunez, BOS: -$12.8 million
- Pat Valaika, COL: -$10.808 million
- Logan Forsythe, LAD/MIN: -$9.8 million
- Francisco Lindor, CLE: +$62.577 million
- Trevor Story, COL: +$44.245 million
- Andrelton Simmons, LAA: +$38.6 million
- Chris Taylor, LAD: +$32.225 million
- Trea Turner, WAS: +$32.223 million
- Troy Tulowitzki, TOR: -$20.0 million
- Scott Kingery, PHI: -$12.2 million
- Eric Sogard, MIL: -$9.6 million
- Alcides Escobar, KC: -$8.1 million
- Ronny Rodriguez, DET: -$7.514 million
- Matt Chapman, OAK: +$65.052 million
- Jose Ramirez, CLE: +$60.371 million
- Alex Bregman, HOU: +$54.601 million
- Travis Shaw, MIL: +$32.233 million
- Eugenio Suarez, CIN: +$31.064 million
- David Wright, NYM: -$20.0 million
- Chase Headley, SD: -$16.7 million
- Luis Valbuena, LAA: -$15.2 million
- Josh Donaldson, TOR/CLE: -$13.4 million
- Kyle Seager, SEA: -$12.6 million
- Christian Yelich, MIL: +$53.8 million
- Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL: +$32.334 million
- Andrew Benintendi, BOS: +$30.579 million
- Eddie Rosario, MIN: +$28.197 million
- David Peralta, ARI: +$27.9 million
- Hunter Pence, SF: -$25.7 million
- Yoenis Cespedes, NYM: -$21.8 million
- Yasmany Tomas, ARI: -$13.5 million
- Matt Kemp, LAD: -$9.2 million
- Charlie Tilson, CWS: -$7.361 million
- Mike Trout, LAA: +$47.517 million
- Lorenzo Cain, MIL: +$42.2 million
- Aaron Hicks, NYY: +$34.775 million
- Harrison Bader, STL: +$29.87 million
- Mallex Smith, TB: +$27.447 million
- Jacoby Ellsbury, NYY: -$21.143 million
- Austin Jackson, SF/NYM/TEX: -$17.593 million
- Adam Jones, BAL: -$15.733 million
- Carlos Tocci, TEX: -$10.945 million
- Magneuris Sierra, MIA: -$10.601 million
- Mookie Betts, BOS: +$76.7 million
- Mitch Haniger, SEA: +$48.24 million
- Aaron Judge, NYY: +$43.378 million
- Brandon Nimmo, NYM: +$34.653 million
- Brian Anderson, MIA: +$31.0 million
- Dexter Fowler, STL: -$27.7 million
- Jason Heyward, CHC: -$15.367 million
- Jay Bruce, NYM: -$14.2 million
- Noel Cuevas, COL: -$12.375 million
- Bryce Harper, WAS: -$11.225 million
- J.D. Martinez, BOS: +$27.45 million
- C.J. Cron, TB: +$13.7 million
- Khris Davis, OAK: +$12.7 million
- Matt Davidson, CWS: +$9.03 million
- Nelson Cruz, SEA: +$8.95 million
- Victor Martinez, DET: -$27.6 million
- Mark Trumbo, BAL: -$8.6 million
- Kendrys Morales, TOR: -$4.6 million
- Evan Gattis, HOU: -$3.5 million
- Edwin Encarnacion, CLE: -$3.467 million
Catchers
Best
Worst
First Basemen
Best
Worst
Second Basemen
Best
Worst
Shortstops
Best
Worst
Third Basemen
Best
Worst
Left Fielders
Best
Worst
Center Fielders
Best
Worst
Right Fielders
Best
Worst
Designated Hitters
Best
Worst
Best and Worst Values (Pitchers)
- Aaron Nola, PHI: +$79.427 million
- Jacob deGrom, NYM: +$73.4 million
- Kyle Freeland, COL: +$65.05 million
- Blake Snell, TB: +$59.442 million
- Max Scherzer, WAS: +$54.657 million
- German Marquez, COL: +$42.65 million
- Mike Clevinger, CLE: +$40.241 million
- Trevor Bauer, CLE: +$39.875 million
- Luis Severino, NYY: +$36.995 million
- Corey Kluber, CLE: +$35.7 million
- Felix Hernandez, SEA: -$37.257 million
- Homer Bailey, CIN: -$33.8 million
- Yu Darvish, CHC: -$26.6 million
- Jeff Samardzija, SF: -$25.4 million
- Jason Hammel, KC: -$21.8 million
- Adam Wainwright, STL: -$19.5 million
- Jordan Zimmermann, DET: -$19.2 million
- Matt Moore, TEX: -$18.6 million
- Ervin Santana, MIN: -$18.3 million
- Scott Kazmir, ATL: -$17.667 million
- Blake Treinen, OAK: +$32.25 million
- Jeremy Jeffress, MIL: +$25.45 million
- Edwin Diaz, SEA: +$25.029 million
- Jesse Chavez, TEX/CHC: +$24.1 million
- Jared Hughes, CIN: +$23.525 million
- Mark Melancon, SF: -$19.2 million
- Juan Nicasio, SEA: -$16.55 million
- Bryan Shaw, COL: -$16.3 million
- Greg Holland, STL/WAS: -$15.761 million
- Brett Cecil, STL: -$15.75 million
Starting Pitchers
Best
Worst
Relief Pitchers
Best
Worst
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted. Contract information comes via Spotrac.