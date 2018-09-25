Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Joins Writing Staff of 'Veronica Mars' TV Show Reboot

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2018

Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar arrives at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's resume is already head-turning. He's a Hall of Famer, six-time champion, six-time MVP and the NBA's all-time leading scorer. But it is about to include another notable line: writer for Veronica Mars.

Show creator Rob Thomas on Monday revealed the writing staff for the television show reboot starring Kristen Bell, and it included Abdul-Jabbar:

According to the Mercury News' Cicero Estrella, Veronica Mars will be eight episodes and air on Hulu.

The report noted Abdul-Jabbar—who famously acted in the movie Airplane!—has a number of writing credits to his name already, including columns for Time magazine and a comic book series about fictional character Mycroft Holmes.

