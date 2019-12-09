49ers Rumors: Richard Sherman a Doubt vs. Falcons After MRI on Hamstring Injury

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman's status for Week 15 is up in the air because of a hamstring injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

Pelissero later reported Sherman's MRI revealed a Grade 2 hamstring strain, noting it's "definitely tough for this week and perhaps beyond."

The 31-year-old signed a three-year, $27.5 million deal with the Niners in March 2018 following a campaign that was cut short after he ruptured an Achilles tendon as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Few injuries can be more damaging in the long term for an athlete, so there were question marks regarding what kind of player Sherman would be after returning to full health in 2018.

The four-time Pro Bowler had 37 combined tackles and four passes defended and went without an interception for the first time in his career.

Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner noted Sherman generally delivered for the Niners: "The former Seahawk ranked first in coverage snaps per reception and fourth in yards per coverage snap. He didn't have a pick for the first time in his career, but much of that was because he was only targeted 40 times all season."

The Stanford product has been excellent in the 2019 season, coming into Week 14 as Pro Football Focus' second-ranked cornerback. Sherman's absence would leave a big void in what has been an excellent 49ers defense if he's unable to play in the Week 15 home game against the Atlanta Falcons.