Gridiron Heights, Season 3, Episode 4: Fitzmagic Goes Ocean's 11 to Win Bucs Job

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

B/R

Gridiron Heights is back, and Ryan Fitzpatrick is going full Ocean's 11 to gain control of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting job.

In this week's episode, Fitzmagic lays out all the details of his genius plan with the help of accomplices from across the NFL

