Gridiron Heights, Season 3, Episode 4: Fitzmagic Goes Ocean's 11 to Win Bucs Job

Gridiron Heights, Season 3, Episode 4: Fitzmagic Goes Ocean's 11 to Win Bucs JobSeptember 25, 2018
Gridiron Heights is back, and Ryan Fitzpatrick is going full Ocean's 11 to gain control of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting job.
In this week's episode, Fitzmagic lays out all the details of his genius plan with the help of accomplices from across the NFL.
James Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1
Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club
The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps
Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day
Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁
From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL
Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball
There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors
Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families
Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge
'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot
Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?
Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳
Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class
One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass
Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday
Talib (Ankle) to Undergo Surgery; No Timetable for Return