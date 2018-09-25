Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Top 50 Players from Consensus Experts

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

After three weeks of the fantasy football season, most participants have a decent idea of whether their roster will be competitive. If you have several top-50 players, you should be in good shape.

Week 4, though, brings the first curveball of the year.

Both the Carolina Panthers and Washington football team have a bye this weekend, leaving Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey, Alex Smith and Adrian Peterson unavailable.

Roster depth will start to be tested. Do you have enough top fantasy options—based on standard scoring and FantasyPros' consensus rankings—to navigate a key absence or two?

Top 50 Players—Week 4

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (at DEN) Drew Brees, QB, NO (at NYG) Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (vs. BUF) Tom Brady, QB, NE (vs. MIA) Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT (vs. BAL) Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (vs. CIN) Philip Rivers, QB, LAC (vs. SF) Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (at IND) Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN (at LAR) Matthew Stafford, QB, DET (at DAL) Carson Wentz, QB, PHI (at TEN) Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (at ARI) Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at NYG) Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, TB (at CHI) Jared Goff, QB, LAR (vs. MIN) Andy Dalton, QB, CIN (at ATL) Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (vs. MIN) Andrew Luck, QB, IND (vs. HOU) Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. DET) Joe Flacco, QB, BAL (at PIT) Ryan Tannehill, QB, MIA (at NE) Eli Manning, QB, NYG (vs. NO) Case Keenum, DEN, QB (vs. KC) Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE (at OAK) Blake Bortles, QB, JAC (vs. NYJ) Derek Carr, QB, OAK (vs. CLE) Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (vs. DET) Mitch Trubisky, QB, CHI (vs. TB) Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. NO) Josh Allen, QB, BUF (at GB) Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC(vs. SF) Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN (vs. PHI) Antonio Brown, WR, PIT (vs. BAL) Kareem Hunt, RB, KC (at DEN) James Conner, RB, PIT (vs. BAL) Jordan Howard, RB, CHI (vs. TB) Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at NYG) David Johnson, RB, ARI (vs. SEA) Odell Beckham Jr., WR, NYG (vs. NO) Tevin Coleman, RB ATL, (vs. CIN) DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (at IND) Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN (at ATL) Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. CIN) Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at DEN) C.J. Beathard, QB, SF (at LAC) JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. BAL) Carlos Hyde, RB, CLE (at OAK) Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. BUF) Lamar Miller, RB, HOU (at IND) Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at DEN)

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Despite the team's horrible day against the Buffalo Bills, Kirk Cousins remains a top-10 fantasy player according to the experts.

They're right. Don't panic.

Every year, there will be outliers—both positive and negative. Quarterbacks are going to commit turnovers, but Cousins typically doesn't have more than a couple three-turnover days. The Vikings allowed a ridiculous amount of pressure in Week 3, too.

Yes, the Los Angeles Rams have the talent to rush Cousins throughout their Thursday clash. Minnesota must be ready to handle a talented interior duo of Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh.

However, Cousins is averaging 46.3 pass attempts. You want that volume for fantasy purposes, no matter Minnesota's performance.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Well, look what we have here.

Though the context of how the No. 1 overall pick made his debut is unfortunate—a concussion to Tyrod Taylor—Baker Mayfield is finally on the rankings. Yet experts aren't too high on his Week 4 potential, compared to more established players.

Mayfield checks in as QB21, which means he's probably not a starting candidate unless your quarterbacks are Taylor and another like Marcus Mariota or Dak Prescott.

However, we wouldn't blame you for being optimistic about Mayfield, who was 17-of-23 for 201 yards in his debut. Plus, the Oakland Raiders have ceded 248 passing yards per game with six total touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks and only one interception.

Roster him, and see what happens.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Antonio Brown is no longer the only elite fantasy option at receiver in Pittsburgh. JuJu Smith-Schuster has joined the list.

Through three games, the USC product has garnered 38 targets from Ben Roethlisberger and pulled in 27 passes for 356 yards. Although they've only connected for one touchdown, Smith-Schuster has reached 100 yards in every game.

Double-digit scoring from any receiver is valuable.

Smith-Schuster and the Steelers are preparing for a relatively tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who held Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos receivers without a touchdown.

But you don't debate whether to start elite fantasy players.

