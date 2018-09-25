Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Byes

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Week 4 brings the first wrinkle of byes for fantasy football leagues. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Redskins won't suit up, leaving owners of quarterback Cam Newton, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end Jordan Reed to scramble.

It's time to drop that underperforming asset at the end of your bench and pick up an asset off the waiver wire. Who knows, maybe the Week 4 streamer becomes a keeper for the season.

Many of the options below have long-term appeal because of strong Week 3 performances, injuries or growing roles within an offense. All players are owned in less than half of Yahoo leagues, so managers can also view these selections as sleeper picks.

Who should you claim this week? We'll highlight two streaming options across five positions on the roster.

Quarterbacks

Case Keenum, Denver Broncos (27 percent owned)

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Offensively, the Kansas City Chiefs are red-hot, but the defense ranks 29th in points allowed and have given up the most yards through three weeks. Denver quarterback Case Keenum may not outduel Patrick Mahomes, whose offense is scoring 39.3 points per game.

Keenum hasn't rewarded fantasy owners since racking up 22.16 points in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. For those who dropped him because of his low output in the last two weeks, add the Broncos signal-caller for a potential high-scoring matchup Monday.

Yahoo Projection: 18.49

Eli Manning, New York Giants (18 percent owned)

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Don't give up on Eli Manning yet. The 37-year-old signal-caller threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans in Week 3. He'll face a vulnerable opponent next on the schedule.

In Week 4, Big Blue will match up against the New Orleans Saints, who have surrendered the most points through three weeks. It's a unit that took a step back from last year's group that ranked 10th in scoring defense. The coaching staff has already started making changes to the secondary, benching Ken Crawley for P.J. Williams last week. It's the perfect time to stream Manning for a spot start.

Yahoo Projection: 18.43

Running Backs

Chris Ivory, Buffalo Bills (6 percent owned)

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy didn't suit up against the Minnesota Vikings because of cracked rib cartilage. In his place, Chris Ivory handled the bulk of the carries. He logged 20 runs for 56 yards and caught three passes for 70 yards.

Ivory's yards-per-carry average isn't appealing, but owners should pick him up while McCoy remains day to day with an injury. Even if he plays against the Green Bay Packers, the coaching staff will likely lighten his load and give goal-line duties to the bigger tailback.

Ivory has strong flex potential lining up across from a Packers run defense that ranks 26th in the league.

Yahoo Projection: 5.42

Javorius Allen, Baltimore Ravens (27 percent owned)

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Javorius Allen doesn't have more than six runs in a single game through three weeks, but he's reached the end zone in each contest—twice last week against the Broncos.

Alex Collins is listed as the featured ball-carrier in the Baltimore Ravens backfield, but Allen's ability as a pass-catcher and finisher near the goal line gives him moderate fantasy value. He has scored at least 11.7 points in standard Yahoo leagues each week.

Allen has the second-most offensive touches for the Ravens with 29. He'll face a Pittsburgh Steelers defense on a short week.

Yahoo Projection: 8.77

Wide Receivers

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (18 percent owned)

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals may have their No. 2 option at wide receiver in Tyler Boyd, who had his most productive game as a pro against the Panthers in Week 3. He logged six catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. The third-year pass-catcher has scored in consecutive contests for the first time in his career. Wait, there's more.

A.J. Green suffered a groin injury in the last outing. Head coach Marvin Lewis hasn't updated the wide receiver's status. Nonetheless, the uncertainty should push you to pick up Boyd in case the Bengals star sits out or plays with snap-count limitations.

Yahoo Projection: 10.26

Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns (33 percent owned)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Antonio Callaway dropped a deep pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield in the last contest. He'll have more big-play opportunities as the No. 2 wide receiver on the depth chart going forward.

Despite logging just four catches for 20 yards, Callaway saw 10 targets in Week 2—the second-most behind Jarvis Landry. Some of those looks came from Tyrod Taylor, who's no longer the starter, but the rookie fourth-rounder should have a stable role in the passing attack after Josh Gordon's departure to New England.

Callaway will face an Oakland Raiders secondary that struggled to defend the Miami Dolphins' speedy receivers in Week 2. The Florida product, who ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine, could have a big day.

Yahoo Projection: 8.09

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (2 percent owned)

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Here's a keeper for the duration of the season. Tight end Dallas Goedert had a breakout performance with Carson Wentz back under center in Week 3. He led the Philadelphia Eagles in receptions (seven), tied with Zach Ertz for the most yards (73) and was second in targets (seven).

The Eagles have a thin wide receiver corps with Mack Hollins (groin) and Mike Wallace (shin) on injured reserve. Alshon Jeffery remains day to day while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He hasn't been cleared for contact, per Philly.com's Zach Berman.

Wentz targeted Ertz and Goedert a combined 12 times last week. With the injuries at wide receiver, expect the two tight ends to see as many, if not more, looks.

Wentz has already shown he's comfortable throwing to Goedert in his first game back, which is a good sign for season-long production out of the rookie.

Yahoo Projection: 6.93

Jake Butt, Denver Broncos (5 percent owned)

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Fantasy owners can stack Keenum and tight end Jake Butt as a solid pair for Week 4. As mentioned above, the Broncos will have to score frequently against the Chiefs, who rank No. 1 in points.

Keenum has targeted Butt 13 times in three weeks. The quarterback-tight end tandem could hook up on several occasions in the Monday Night Football matchup. Kansas City allows an average 100.5 yards per game to tight ends, according to Football Outsiders.

In Week 2, Steelers tight end Jesse James logged a game-high 138 receiving yards against the Chiefs. Last week, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle logged five receptions for 79 yards against the same defensive unit. Butt could be in line for a breakout game.

Yahoo Projection: 6.19

Defense

Green Bay (29 percent owned)

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Most fantasy owners were surprised if they started the Minnesota Vikings defense against the Bills last week. In standard Yahoo leagues, the unit scored three points in a 27-6 loss.

Green Bay should have enough film to prepare for rookie quarterback Josh Allen's dual-threat ability as a passer and runner. It's hard to envision the Bills offense having success against two playoff-caliber squads in consecutive weeks.

The Packers should come into this contest with the intent to contain the rookie signal-caller with better results than their in-division rival. The Bills have limited playmakers on the perimeter, and McCoy remains questionable with a rib injury. Buffalo ranks 29th in scoring.

Yahoo Projection: 8.51

Seattle (25 percent owned)

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen took snaps under center against the Chicago Bears last week and came up short in an attempt to mount a comeback. He'll have his first official start Sunday versus the Seahawks.

Seattle's defense doesn't have the star power of years' past, but the unit has scored at least seven fantasy points in each of the last three weeks. The Seahawks intercepted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott twice and sacked him five times in Week 3.

Rosen will have running back David Johnson and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to open up the offense, but fantasy owners should also expect to see growing pains in his second regular-season game. The Seahawks defense will feast on the rookie's mistakes.

Yahoo Projection: 8.08

Owned percentages and projections current as of 12:45 a.m. ET