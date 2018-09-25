Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Show 'Lack of Respect' for Missing FIFA Awards

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Fabio Capello has accused Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of showing a "lack of respect" by not attending FIFA's The Best awards on Monday where Luka Modric won the Best Men's Player gong.

It was the first time in over a decade that someone other than Messi or Ronaldo scooped FIFA's top men's award, and Capello said the duo should have been at the London ceremony, per TVE (h/t MailOnline's James Ayles):

"The absence of Ronaldo and Messi? It is a lack of respect, for the players, for FIFA and for the world of football. It is possible that they won too much and do not like to lose. In life you have to be good when you win and when you lose."

