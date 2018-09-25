Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Show 'Lack of Respect' for Missing FIFA Awards

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

Nominees for the Best FIFA football player, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi (R) and Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) chat before taking their seats for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Fabio Capello has accused Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of showing a "lack of respect" by not attending FIFA's The Best awards on Monday where Luka Modric won the Best Men's Player gong. 

It was the first time in over a decade that someone other than Messi or Ronaldo scooped FIFA's top men's award, and Capello said the duo should have been at the London ceremony, per TVE (h/t MailOnline's James Ayles):

"The absence of Ronaldo and Messi? It is a lack of respect, for the players, for FIFA and for the world of football. It is possible that they won too much and do not like to lose. In life you have to be good when you win and when you lose."

             

