Kyle Shanahan: No Discussion on Colin Kaepernick After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Don't expect to see Colin Kaepernick in a San Francisco 49ers uniform again even though starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the season.

According to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, "No," when asked if there were any discussions about bringing the former signal-caller back. "There was (discussion) last year. I made that decision because of the style of offense. That's the same situation now."

Shanahan went on to say C.J. Beathard "is our guy," while Nick Mullens is the backup.

This comes after the team announced an MRI confirmed Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Instead of Kaepernick, the 49ers are planning on working out Tom Savage, Kellen Clemens and T.J. Yates following Garoppolo's setback, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Savage has five touchdown passes and seven interceptions in his career, Clemons has 16 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions, and Yates 10 has touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. By contrast, Kaepernick has 72 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions and consistently served as a dual-threat quarterback who hurt opposing defenses by running when plays broke down.

He also led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season and the NFC Championship Game the following campaign.

Alas, Kaepernick hasn't been on an NFL roster since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers following the 2016 season. While he opted out, general manager John Lynch told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk the team would have cut Kaepernick if he didn't make that move.

The signal-caller has since filed a grievance against the league alleging collusion by NFL owners to keep him out after he generated headlines for protesting police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem as a member of the 49ers.

While he is not in the NFL and apparently will not be joining the 49ers after Garoppolo's injury, Kaepernick is the featured spokesperson in a Nike advertising campaign celebrating the 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" slogan.