NFL Predictions Week 4: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games

Bye weeks have started to kick in as the Carolina Panthers and Washington Redskins take 2-1 records into their early time off.

The Panthers and 'Skins don't need the rest right now, as they are both coming off the momentum of big Week 3 victories. A few other teams need the time to regroup, but they won't be afforded that break just yet.

Moving ahead, there are a few enticing road underdogs on the Week 4 slate, and at least a few will cover. Here's a look at the Week 4 odds, per OddsShark, in addition to picks against the spread for all 15 games. You can also find analysis on two road underdogs picked to cover below.

Week 4 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5): LAR

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers (-10): BUF

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons (-6): CIN

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-3): DET

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1): IND

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-7): MIA

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5): JAX

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at Tennessee Titans: PHI

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (-1): CHI

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders (-2.5): CLE

Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Arizona Cardinals: SEA

New Orleans Saints (-3.5) at New York Giants: NYG

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5): LAC

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3): PIT

Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Denver Broncos: KC

Buffalo Bills (+10) at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle), outside linebacker Nick Perry (concussion) and offensive linemen Bryan Bulaga (back) and Justin McCray (shoulder) all suffered injuries coming out of their game with the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Wilkerson's injury was deemed "significant" by head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday. His official status has not been revealed, but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said that it is "likely season-ending."

The eighth-year pro, who amassed 36.5 sacks in his last five seasons, will be a big loss for the Packers defensive line. But if Green Bay is without the right side of its offensive line and its team leader in sacks over the past two seasons, the Pack will be in big trouble against a Buffalo Bills team that looks completely rejuvenated under rookie quarterback Josh Allen following a massive 27-6 upset of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

A Bills front seven that crushed the Vikings on Sunday can take advantage of a depleted O-line. Buffalo sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins four times, and Minnesota rushed for just 14 yards on six attempts. The Bills also recovered two fumbles and intercepted Cousins once.

In addition to the aforementioned injuries, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is fighting through a knee sprain suffered during Week 1. As noted by Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Rodgers said that "it can be painful at times moving around, especially lateral movement."

A less-than-100-percent Rodgers is still better than nearly every quarterback in the league, but with the Packers' injuries mounting, the Bills may be a tough out on Sunday, even in Lambeau Field.

Look for Buffalo to cover the 10-point spread.

Detroit Lions (+3) at Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys offense is in serious trouble after scoring just 41 points through three games.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in each of his past five contests. Wide receiver Cole Beasley is the only Cowboy with more than 83 receiving yards through three weeks.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has done well on the ground (5.7 yards per carry), but the Cowboys haven't found ways to get him going in the passing game, as he's caught just 11 balls for 37 yards.

Dallas is third-worst in the league in yards per game and second-worst in passing yards per game. The only team behind them in both categories is the Arizona Cardinals, who have scored 20 points through three weeks.

There are serious issues on the Cowboys offense, and that is torpedoing Dallas' season.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions have outscored their opponents 40-10 in their last 69 minutes. Granted, this was after they were on the wrong end of a 78-30 deficit through most of two games, but the Lions are trending upward after upsetting the defending AFC champion New England Patriots 26-10 on Sunday.

The Lions have a skill-position advantage over the Cowboys, as they have five dependable and reliable players in running backs Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount and wideouts Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay. The Cowboys have two in Elliott and Beasley, and neither of them is a deep threat a la Golladay or Jones.

Although Dallas is at home, the Lions look to have the matchup advantage. Take the road underdog to cover the three-point spread and win outright.