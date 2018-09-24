Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson Underwent Surgery, Reportedly out for Season

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson will likely miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering a "significant" ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Wilkerson was initially carted off the field and taken to a hospital before staying the night in the Washington D.C. area, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that the player underwent surgery after the game.

Wilkerson was in his first season with the Packers after signing a one-year deal with the team in March. He had spent his first seven years with the New York Jets, earning one Pro Bowl selection while tallying 44.5 sacks.

He was also able to stay relatively healthy in his career, appearing in at least 13 games each season while starting 101 of 105 games played.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear he will be as fortunate with Green Bay, especially if the injury causes him to miss the rest of the season. The 28-year-old had five tackles and no sacks in his three starts so far in 2018.

Dean Lowry stepped up for Wilkerson Sunday after the starter went down and will likely take on a bigger role at defensive end going forward. The 2016 fourth-round pick started 11 games last season while appearing in all 16 games, although there was clearly a reason the Packers felt the need to upgrade the position.

Still, he will get a chance to prove himself once again opposite Mike Daniels on the defensive line.