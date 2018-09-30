Leonard Fournette Won't Return vs. Jets with Hamstring Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was forced to leave Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and will not return.

Fournette has been dealing with the injury this season, and the Jaguars have remained cautious with their top offensive weapon.

After leaving the Week 1 game early with the injury, the 2017 first-round pick was held out of each of the team's next two games. While Jacksonville was able to beat the New England Patriots without him, the squad was also held to just six points in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

There is no denying the impact Fournette can have on a game when healthy.

The second-year player is a true workhorse at running back that is rare in today's game, finishing his first season with 1,040 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 268 carries.

Entering Sunday, Fournette had 41 yards and zero touchdowns on nine carries.



In his absence, the Jaguars will once again have to turn to T.J. Yeldon, with Corey Grant also earning some touches off the bench.