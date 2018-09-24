Richard Sherman, Cameron Jordan Rip NFL Rule After William Hayes' Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 16: Defensive end William Hayes #95 of the Miami Dolphins takes a moment before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Michael Owens/Getty Images

On Sunday, Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Williams Hayes tore his ACL, ending his season, on a play in which he was trying to avoid putting his full body weight on Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr:

A number of NFL players responded to that news Monday, including Richard Sherman and Cameron Jordan:

            

