Richard Sherman, Cameron Jordan Rip NFL Rule After William Hayes' Injury

Richard Sherman, Cameron Jordan Rip NFL Rule After William Hayes' InjurySeptember 24, 2018
On Sunday, Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Williams Hayes tore his ACL, ending his season, on a play in which he was trying to avoid putting his full body weight on Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Dolphins coach Adam Gase says DE William Hayes, who has 2 sacks, is out for the season with a torn ACL. The injury occurred the he was trying to not put his bodyweight on the QB.
Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley
Gase said that Hayes was trying not to put body weight on the quarterback on the sack in which he got hurt. "It's going to be a tough one for us to swallow."
A number of NFL players responded to that news Monday, including Richard Sherman and Cameron Jordan:
Bobby Wagner @Bwagz
@RSherman_25 This is very true. If a QB got hurt they would create a new rule today
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Rams Jump Pats as Super Bowl Favorites