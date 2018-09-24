NFL Power Rankings Week 4: 2018-19 Conference Standings and Super Bowl Odds

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

While the first two weeks typically see the biggest upheaval of Super Bowl odds and NFL power rankings, this year it is Week 3 causing the most damage.

Fans should have known this was coming when the week started with Baker Mayfield coming in and pulling off some heroics as the Cleveland Browns took down the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Fast forward to Sunday Night Football, where the hapless-looking Detroit Lions sent the New England Patriots to a losing record.

In the wake of a chaotic week of action, it's worth taking a look at how power rankings and season-long lines have shifted.

2018 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Rank Team (SB odds) 1 Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) 2 Los Angeles Rams (13-2) 3 Miami Dolphins (50-1) 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (33-1) 5 Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) 6 Carolina Panthers (33-1) 7 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-1) 8 Cincinnati Bengals (33-1) 9 New England Patriots (7-1) 10 Tennessee Titans (50-1) 11 Green Bay Packers (12-1) 12 Baltimore Ravens (33-1) 13 Denver Broncos (33-1) 14 New Orleans Saints (18-1) 15 Washington Redskins (66-1) 16 Atlanta Falcons (18-1) 17 Chicago Bears (33-1) 18 Minnesota Vikings (9-1) 19 Seattle Seahawks (80-1) 20 Indianapolis Colts (66-1) 21 Dallas Cowboys (33-1) 22 Cleveland Browns (80-1) 23 Pittsburgh Steelers (16-1) 24 Los Angeles Chargers (20-1) 25 San Francisco 49ers (28-1) 26 New York Giants (80-1) 27 Detroit Lions (100-1) 28 Houston Texans (40-1) 29 New York Jets (150-1) 30 Oakland Raiders (80-1) 31 Buffalo Bills (500-1) 32 Arizona Cardinals (250-1) author's opinion

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Conference Standings

AFC

Miami Dolphins 3-0

Kansas City Chiefs 3-0

Cincinnati Bengals 2-1

Tennessee Titans 2-1

Baltimore Ravens 2-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 2-1

Denver Broncos 2-1

Cleveland Browns 1-1-1

Los Angeles Chargers 1-2

Indianapolis Colts 1-2

New York Jets 1-2

New England Patriots 1-2

Buffalo Bills 1-2

Pittsburgh Steelers 0-1-1

Houston Texans 0-3

Oakland Raiders 0-3

NFC

Los Angeles Rams 3-0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-0

Chicago Bears 2-1

Philadelphia Eagles 2-1

Washington Redskins 2-1

New Orleans Saints 2-1

Carolina Panthers 2-1

Green Bay Packers 1-1-1

Minnesota Vikings 1-1-1

San Francisco 49ers 1-2

Seattle Seahawks 1-2

Atlanta Falcons 1-2

Dallas Cowboys 1-2

Detroit Lions 1-2

New York Giants 1-2

Arizona Cardinals 0-3

Throw in the Towel: Houston Texans

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Forget it.

It happens every year—a team brimming with talent falls well short of its potential in large part due to coaching, injuries or some combination of factors.

With the Houston Texans, it mostly comes down to coaching with some offensive line woes sprinkled in for good measure.

The situation has created the following low mark:

Few expected the Texans to go on the road in Week 1 and take down New England. A Week 2 road game against Tennessee was winnable and a Week 3 home opener against an 0-2 New York Giants team looked like easy money.

Instead, the Texans are 0-3 and managed a 27-22 loss to those Giants even with J.J. Watt recording three sacks. Deshaun Watson only went 24-of-40 with two scores and an interception and the coaching staff had him attempt 40 passes compared to 19 total team rushes, which went for 3.1 yards per carry with Watson leading the team.

The Texans are too predictable offensively, the line isn't giving a developing Watson room to grow regardless of play-calling and they are now in an 0-3 hole in an AFC South where the Jacksonville Jaguars look like contenders, the Tennessee Titans are competent and Andrew Luck is back for the Indianapolis Colts.

It's a nice way of saying this is a lost season and the Texans should be avoided.

Don't Overreact: New England Patriots

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Here we go again, right?

Would-be bettors know the Patriots have been down this road before. A 1-2 start by beating Houston, losing to Jacksonville and looking wholly unprepared against Detroit would sound much worse if the Patriots had not made a habit of digging a hole first because they seem to enjoy the climb back out.

Look at 2017, where the Patriots started the season with a 42-27 loss and overall started 2-2 before ripping off eight straight wins on the way to a 13-win season and Super Bowl appearance.

Same old song and dance:

Which isn't to say the Patriots are going back to fight for a Lombardi Trophy, but it just goes to show how silly it would be to underestimate a Bill Belichick-coached team that gets better as a season progresses.

Week 3 was admittedly terrible, with Tom Brady only throwing one touchdown and interception in the 26-10 loss while his defense coughed up two passing scores and 159 yards on the ground. Letting Detroit hold possession for 39:15 led to a predictable result.

But seasoned bettors know a few things are true. One, even at 1-2, the AFC East is still in play considering Buffalo and New York are non-factors while rebuilding. Two, Miami's hot 3-0 start will even out eventually and Brady is 21-10 against the franchise for a reason.

With Brady still playing like his usual self (six touchdowns, two picks) and Rob Gronkowski still healthy, a few defensive tweaks on Belichick's end will have the Patriots right back in the driver's seat.

Time to Believe: Carolina Panthers

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

It wasn't too long ago the Carolina Panthers ran wild on the NFL en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

While the Panthers spent the last few seasons retooling the roster around Cam Newton, it's starting to become apparent they are headed in the right direction. A 2-1 mark with wins coming over playoff contenders like Dallas and Cincinnati is nothing but a good sign.

A Week 3, 31-21 dismissal of the Cincinnati Bengals was especially impressive considering Newton threw for two touchdowns with no picks and added another pair of rushing scores while former first-round pick Christian McCaffrey piled up 184 yards on the ground via a 6.6 per-carry average.

“It’s a sneaky win for us, very big for our confidence going forward,” Newton said, according to Bill Voth of Panthers.com. “That was a good team that we played today, we understand that, and they were coming in extremely confident.”

Indeed, and with a Newton-led offense and emerging star talent on defense like cornerback James Bradberry, the Panthers are strong in all the right places.

As for the season-long outlook, Carolina's only loss came in the NFC South at the hands of Atlanta—but those Falcons are already below the Panthers in the division thanks to a 1-2 start. Provided the Panthers stay healthy, New Orleans has looked lost defensively and Tampa Bay is bound to cool off, meaning the door is ajar for another surprising Panthers sprint to the playoffs.