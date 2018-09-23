Titans' Blaine Gabbert Suffers Concussion vs Jaguars; Replaced by Marcus Mariota

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans quarterback Blaine Gabbert has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official site.

Gabbert was initially injured in the second drive of the game when he was sacked by Malik Jackson, who was called for a 15-yard penalty for illegal contact.

The injury forced Marcus Mariota into the game. Mariota was already dealing with an elbow injury but was active for Sunday's game in case of emergency.

Gabbert had 117 passing yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 win over the Houston Texans, but he only went 1-of-3 passing for eight yards Sunday before the injury.

While the 2011 first-round pick hasn't been a regular starter since his second year in the league, he has been a valuable backup as of late with at least five starts in each of the last three seasons. While he won't likely turn many heads, he has shown he can be one of the more reliable backups in the league.

This makes his injury even more damaging considering Mariota is already dealing with his own issues.

The Week 1 starter has been suffering a nerve issue that affects his grip on the ball, which he compared to strumming a guitar string, per Paul Kuharsky.

With only two quarterbacks on the roster, the Titans will remain shorthanded at the position until both are back to full strength.