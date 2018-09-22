Laver Cup 2018: Friday Results and Scores for Team Europe vs. Team World

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The 2018 Laver Cup kicked off at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday night, with Team Europe ending the day with a 3-1 lead.

Team Europe captured victory over the World in the inaugural event last year 15-9. Now, it was time for it to try to defend its title.

On the first day of the three-day event, all eyes were on the doubles pairing of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the nightcap. However, there were also three other matches, all singles, being played Friday.

Below is a look at the action from Day 1.

2018 Laver Cup Results — Friday

Grigor Dimitrov def. Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 (1 point for Europe)

Kyle Edmund def. Jack Sock 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 (1 point for Europe)

David Goffin def. Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 4-6, 11-9 (1 point for Europe)

Jack Sock and Kevin Anderson def. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic 6-7 [5], 6-3, 10-6

*Full Schedule can be viewed on the tournament's official website

Grigor Dimitrov def. Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4

Jim Young/Associated Press

Team Europe got off to a strong start to the 2018 Laver Cup thanks to Dimitrov.

It was an all-around impressive performance by Dimitrov, who made quick work of his opponent in straight sets. He held a sizable advantage in aces (10-2), first-serve wins (88 percent to 69 percent), second-serve wins (57 percent to 30 percent), receiving points won (23 to 10) and total points (59 to 36).

Tiafoe made things interesting in the second set, but Dimitrov was on top of his game on this day.

Kyle Edmund def. Jack Sock 6-4, 5-7, 10-6

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

While the first match of the day featured a convincing victory, the final match of the day session was a hard-fought battle that went the distance—and then some.

Edmund struck first, taking the first set 6-4, but Sock responded by evening the score in the second set. In the third and final set, the two tennis pros went back-and-forth and ultimately needed tiebreakers to decide the match.

Ultimately, Team Europe squeaked out the point.

"I felt I was controlling my game in the first set," Edmund said, per the Laver Cup's official Twitter account. "The margins are very small, and the second set got away from me, so I just tried to be aggressive in the third set."

David Goffin def. Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 4-6, 11-9

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

In a matchup of top-15 tennis players, it was 11th-ranked David Goffin who came out on top over No. 14 Diego Schwartzman.

Goffin came out strong, taking the first set 6-4, behind the strength of a 16-10 edge in receiving points won. Schwartzman, despite being at a disadvantage in aces (3-0) and double-faults (2-0), responded to take the second set. It was his 15-8 edge in receiving points won and the fact he held his opponent to just 44 percent of second-serve points that helped him even the match.

With a point on the line, the two battled until the end. Unfortunately for the World squad, this match ended the same as the previous two—in favor of Team Europe.

And you better believe Goffin's teammates were loving it:

The victory helped Goffin improve to 4-1 in head-to-head matches against Schwartzman.

Jack Sock and Kevin Anderson def. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic 6-7 [5], 6-3, 10-6

In order to avoid being swept on Day 1, the World team needed the doubles tandem of Jack Sock and Kevin Anderson to take down Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, two of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Their ATP World Tour singles rankings entering the match? Federer is second, Djokovic ranks third, Anderson comes in at ninth, and Sock ranks 17th.

Then again, there's a big difference in playing singles versus playing doubles. Sock is currently the second-ranked doubles player in the world and was the only player on the court with any Grand Slam doubles titles. The 25-year-old has three such titles on his resume, winning at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open this year.

Federer (20) and Djokovic (14) have combined for 34 Grand Slam singles titles in their respective careers. However, their time on the court together didn't get off to the smoothest of starts:

That miscue led to a humorous moment between the stars:

From there, though, their focus was on picking up a point for their team.

Sock—playing in his second match of the day—and Anderson gave Federer and Djokovic all they could handle in the first set, forcing a tiebreaker. As the score indicates, there wasn't much separation between the two sides early on.

Things would quickly change in the second set, though—in favor of Team World. Sock and Anderson bounced back in dominant fashion, jumping out to a 4-1 lead before claiming the set. It was an impressive showing for Team World, who held a large advantage in aces (5-1) while winning 89 percent of its first-serve points. In fact, it held Team Europe to just four receiving points in the set.

And on to the 10-point tiebreaker they went.

Djokovic and Federer drew first blood in the tiebreaker, but Team World was able to ride the momentum from the second set to capture victory. Anderson continued to make it difficult for Team Europe to even return his serves, while Federer stumbled to a double-fault midway through the tiebreaker to open the door for Team World to take control.

The edge on serves proved to be the difference-maker for Team World.

Given Sock's success in doubles, it's hard to call this an upset. Then again, it's not easy to beat Federer or Djokovic, let alone defeating them both at the same time.

What's Next

Action will resume at 2 p.m. ET Saturday. The first team to 13 points will be declared the victor.