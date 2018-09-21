Baker Mayfield's Heroic Browns Debut Led to Increased Jersey, Ticket Sales

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led the team to its first win since 2016 on Thursday night with a triumph over the New York Jets and kicked off a frenzy from Browns fans in the process.

On Friday, Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported Cleveland's 21-17 comeback win led to a major uptick in ticket demand for the rest of the 2018 NFL season and the QB was the most talked about athlete on Twitter on Thursday night. Mayfield's jersey was also the top-seller from halftime until midnight, per a Fanatics email.

"I couldn't believe it," Amazing Tickets broker Mark Klang told Rovell. "It was like what it was the night Johnny [Manziel] got drafted. Except then, it went on for 30 minutes. This was still going two hours after the game ended. And not just for the next home game. For all games."

Mayfield replaced an injured Tyrod Taylor in the second quarter. He proceeded to complete 17 of his 23 throws for 201 yards and led the game-winning scoring drive in the final minutes. He also made a two-point conversion catch on a trick play in the third quarter.

The end result was the Browns' first win since Dec. 24, 2016, when they defeated the then-San Diego Chargers, 20-17. They entered 2018 with a 1-31 record over the previous two years.

"I've just been waiting for my moment," Mayfield told reporters after the victory.

Now Mayfield mania is taking over Cleveland.

The 23-year-old University of Oklahoma product showed the same dynamic playmaking skill that made him the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner with the Sooners, which led the Browns to select him with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft.

It wasn't clear how long he would have remained on the sideline if Taylor didn't get hurt. He illustrated Thursday night that he might be ready to take over the offense for good.

"He is special. He is really special," wide receiver Jarvis Landry said.

Based on the reaction of Browns' supporters Thursday night, they feel the same way.