Ryder Cup 2018: Uniform Photos for USA and Europe Golf Teams

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The United States will be looking to win the Ryder Cup on European soil for the first time in 25 years at Le Golf National in France.

Captain Jim Furyk has a star-studded squad at his disposal and much of the team that were so dominant at Hazeltine on home soil two years ago, as they coasted to a 17-11 win over the Europeans.

While the United States are the favourites, their rivals have dominated the competition in the main over the last quarter of century. Since 1993, when the USA won at the Belfry, Europe have won eight of 11 matches.

Here's a look ahead to what to expect from Furyk and his players, including the uniforms the team will be donning over the three days of play in France.

Big Things Expected of Team USA

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

At Medinah in 2012, when Europe launched an incredible fightback to win the prize on the final day, it's impossible to forget Martin Kaymer's winning putt and the homage the team paid to the late Seve Ballesteros with their choice of clothing.

Also, in the Battle of Brookline in 1999, the garish burgundy shirts worn by the United States will forever be remembered on one of the most exciting and controversial days in the competition's history.

The Golf Digest Twitter account relayed what designer Ralph Lauren has put together for the team over the upcoming weekend:

"The U.S. Team will show up to Le Golf National wearing white pants for the first days of the competition, Friday and Sunday," said Brittany Romano of Golf Digest. "The Saturday look includes a high-fashion pinstripe pant that will be a must-see. As always, unpredictable forecasts make layering a necessity"

The Ryder Cup's website offered a full look at all of the kit that the likes of Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth will be donning over the three days of play.

Of course, whether this gear is remembered will depend on what happens on the course, as Furyk seeks to end the United States' drought in this competition away from home. Their previous visit to Europe resulted in a five-point loss to Paul McGinley's team.

However, the United States bounced back two years ago and as the team's official Twitter account noted, since that triumph a number of their players have enjoyed individual success aplenty:

While Europe have the current world No. 1 Justin Rose in their 12-man squad, Furyk can call on Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, who occupy the three spots directly below the Englishman; Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Spieth are also part of the top 10.

Additionally, Furyk has gone for two experienced campaigners as part of his four captain's picks. Woods' resurgence makes him an excellent player to have on board and will take part in his eighth Ryder Cup, while Phil Mickelson will feature for the 12th time.