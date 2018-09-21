HOF Coach Tony Dungy Returns to Minnesota to Celebrate His Career

After playing for four years at the University of Minnesota, Tony Dungy signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1977 . The safety led the team in interceptions during their 1978 Super Bowl season. Dungy worked his way up through the coaching ranks after retirement before becoming the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006. With 148 career wins in 13 seasons as a head coach, Dungy was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2016

The Ford Hometown Hall of Famer returned to the University of Minnesota to celebrate his achievements and speak to his alma mater in the video above.

