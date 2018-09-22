NFL Predictions Week 3: Full Projections, Odds; Highlighting Top Fantasy Stars

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are coming off an early-season loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game the Jaguars had circled after losing in the AFC Championship Game last January.

The Pats fought hard as they made a comeback in the third quarter, but they could not finish the assignment and Jacksonville got the win. That loss should light an early-season fire under Bill Belichick's team.

They are facing a team that has been slow out of the gate in the Detroit Lions, and new head coach Matt Patricia has not made any inroads at this point with his new team. After losing to the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, he has to try to turn it around against his former team.

That would be a difficult enough assignment if the Patriots were off to a 2-0 start, but New England should be in a take-no-prisoners mode here.

It starts with Tom Brady, and while the Pats signed Josh Gordon this week, it may take him a while to learn the New England system. In this game, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett are likely to be on the receiving end of most of Brady's downfield passes.

If Rob Gronkowski (ankle) is close to full strength, he figures to torment the Detroit defense as well.

Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense have struggled to this point, and that was expected to be the strength of the team. Stafford is still a talented quarterback, but the Lions are a step slow, and unless they have found their rhythm in practice this week, the Lions are likely to face trouble against the Patriots.

New England is a seven-point favorite according to OddsShark, and that's a daunting spread on the road. However, don't expect Belichick to have any sympathy for his former defensive coordinator. New England has the tools to win big in this game.

Week 3 Point Spreads and Predictions

Sunday, September 23

Buffalo at Minnesota (-16.5) (O/U: 40.5); Vikings 38, Bills 10

Cincinnati at Carolina (-3) (O/U: 44); Panthers 17, Bengals 16

Denver at Baltimore (-5.5) (O/U: 45.5); Ravens 24, Broncos 23

Green Bay (-3) at Washington (O/U: 45.5); Redskins 28, Packers 23

Indianapolis at Philadelphia (-7) (O/U: 46.5); Eagles 27, Colts 17

New York Giants at Houston (-6) (O/U: 42.5); Texans 23, Giants 13

New Orleans at Atlanta (-3) (O/U: 53.5); Falcons 34, Saints 30

Oakland at Miami (-3) (O/U: 44.5); Raiders 17, Dolphins 16

San Francisco at Kansas City (-6.5) (O/U: 55); Chiefs 35, 49ers 28

Tennessee at Jacksonville (-6.5) (O/U: 39.5); Jaguars 20, Titans 10

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams (-7) (O/U: 48); Rams 17, Chargers 12

Chicago (-5) at Arizona (O/U: 38.5); Bears 23, Cardinals 17

Dallas at Seattle (-1.5) (O/U: 41); Seahawks 16, Cowboys 12

New England (-7) at Detroit (O/U: 53.5); Patriots 30, Lions 14

Monday, September 24

Pittsburgh (-1.5) at Tampa Bay (O/U: 53.5); Buccaneers 33, Steelers 24

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

The Bears had the Green Bay Packers on the ropes in Week 1 before handing the game to their archrivals, but there was no hesitation last Monday night when they won and covered against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears are a much more talented team than they were in recent years and should improve quite a bit this season.

The defense looked good throughout the summer, and when they added Khalil Mack before the start of the season from the Raiders, a good defense became ferocious. Mack is a non-stop warrior who is capable of turning any game in the Bears favor as he strings big plays together. He has introduced himself to his new teammates with eight tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Mack has the ability to take over, and he has excellent teammates like Danny Trevathan, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and rookie Roquan Smith.

The Bears have potential on offense with running back Jordan Howard and wideout Allen Robinson, and the key is the development of second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

While the Bears have shown promise, the Cardinals have stumbled badly in the first two weeks of the season. Quarterback Sam Bradford has not been getting any time from his offensive line, and running back David Johnson has not been getting decent blocking either.

Through the first two games, Bradford has 243 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns, and Johnson has been held to 85 rushing yards.

The Cardinals are not likely to get healthy against a defense that is on the rise. The Bears are five-point favorites in the desert, and we see Chicago making it two wins and two covers in a row here. Arizona is 0-6 against the spread in its last six September games.

Fantasy Stars in Week 3

Look for some familiar quarterback names to have huge Week 3 performances.

Drew Brees and Tom Brady are at the top of our rankings.

Brees and the Saints face their long-time rivals when they go to Atlanta to face the Falcons, and this game has all the earmarks of a shootout.

The New Orleans defense is not playing at the same level as it did last year, and that means Brees is going to have to produce for 60 minutes. Brees is likely to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns. We see Brady producing at the same level against the Lions.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins would be able to produce those kinds of numbers if he was going to play 60 minutes. The Vikings host the Buffalo Bills this week, and they are likely to have a big lead early and Cousins may be able to watch the fourth quarter from the bench. Look for Cousins to throw for 275 yards and at least two touchdowns.

Here's our top five fantasy picks for Week 3 at QB, RB, WR and TE heading into Week 3 action.

Quarterbacks

1. Drew Brees, NO

2. Tom Brady, NE

3. Kirk Cousins, MIN

4. Aaron Rodgers, GB

5. Matt Ryan, ATL

Running backs

1. Todd Gurley, LAR

2. Alvin Kamara, NO

3. Kareem Hunt, KC

4. Saquon Barkley, NYG

5. Melvin Gordon, LAC

Wide receivers

1. Michael Thomas, NO

2. Antonio Brown, PIT

3. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

4. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG

5. Julio Jones, ATL

Tight ends

1. Travis Kelce, KC

2. Rob Gronkowski, NE

3. Zach Ertz, PHI

4. Jimmy Graham, GB

5. Jordan Reed, WAS