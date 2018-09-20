Francisco Arcia 1st Player in MLB History to Catch, Pitch, Hit HR in Same Game

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Thursday's 21-3 blowout loss to the Oakland Athletics may not have been one to remember for the Los Angeles Angels as a team, but it certainly was for Angels catcher Francisco Arcia from an individual standpoint.

According to MLB.com's Maria Guardado, Arcia became the first player in MLB history to catch, pitch and hit a home run in the same game.

"It's a nice little note for Frankie, for sure," Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said, per Guardado. "OK guys, are we good on that note? I think we're good."

The game started like any other for Arcia, penciled in to catch while hitting seventh. However, Scioscia would have to adjust his game plan as the matchup quickly got out of hand.

After opening the scoring with a run in the top of the third, the Angels promptly allowed five in the bottom of the frame and another seven in the next inning. Just like that, a 1-0 lead turned into a 12-1 deficit—and the rout was on.

Los Angeles got a run back in the top of the sixth, but once again, Oakland had an answer. The A's tacked on to their lead with six in the sixth. By the time the seventh arrived, Angels pitchers had served up 18 runs on the night. Even with the September roster expansion, Scioscia opted to put a position player on the mound to finish up the game.

Enter Arcia.

The 5'11", 195-pound right-hander promptly retired the first two batters he faced. Unfortunately for him, like many of his teammates before him on this night, he was unable to get out of the inning unscathed. He allowed a two-out single to Josh Phegley before serving up back-to-back home runs to Nick Martini (the first of his career) and Chad Pinder.

With one more defensive inning still to play, Arcia went back out for the eighth. Even after allowing a single, he was able to have a 1-2-3 eighth of sorts thanks to an inning-ending double play.

Arcia's day was not done, though. After Oakland pitcher Chris Hatcher set down the first two Angels hitters of the ninth inning, Arcia made history by sending a 3-2 offering from Hatcher over the wall in right-center. Technically, the dinger came while he was in the game as a pitcher.

His final line was 1-for-4 with one home run and one RBI at the plate while allowing three runs on four hits in two innings of work (a 9.00 ERA). Although he fanned twice at the plate, he did not strike anyone out on the mound.

"I just try to stay positive and just play hard all game," Arcia said, per Guardado. "I feel good about it."