Mel Kiper 2019 Big Board: Nick Bosa Passes Ed Oliver as No. 1 Prospect

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa has taken over the No. 1 spot on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest big board.

Bosa assumes the top placement from Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who's now listed second in Kiper's 2019 NFL draft rankings

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller also ranked Bosa first and Oliver second on his last big board released Sept. 14.

The 20-year-old Florida native has been a force for the OSU defense early in the season. He's tallied 14 total tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and a touchdown through three games for the undefeated Buckeyes.

In August, his older brother, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, touted him as a better overall NFL prospect. The elder Bosa was selected with the third overall pick in 2016.

"I don't think it's really close," Joey Bosa told Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune. "I think he's pretty far ahead physically. He has a better understanding of pass-rushing than I did in college, that's for sure."

He added: "It's more we both want to see each other do as well as physically possible. I would never wish for me to do anything better than him, because I want to see him be the No. 1 pick."

Scouts hoping to get another look at Bosa won't get a chance this week, though. He's set to miss Ohio State's clash with the Tulane Green Wave because of an abdominal and groin injury.

Meanwhile, Oliver has remained a stabilizing interior asset for Houston with 24 total tackles, including five for a loss, through three games. He's yet to display the game-breaking ability he did across his first two years with the Cougars, though.

He was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year last year after racking up 73 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Given the high-end upside of both defensive linemen, it wouldn't be a surprise if they trade the top spot back and forth on a lot of big boards over the next few months.