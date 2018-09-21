Fantasy Football Week 3: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

0 of 10

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Time flies when you're having fun—or in this case, after a heavy dose of NFL action. It seems like only yesterday that we were running down fantasy draft rankings. Now we're into Week 3, and some fantasy owners may already be scrambling to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Hopefully, your early draft picks are performing as expected, making it a no-brainer to keep them in your lineup every week. The decisions involving those second-tier players are what generally make or break a fantasy week.

We're here to help with those decisions. We'll be looking at some of the toughest Week 3 matchups and deciding whether players are worth the start. We'll be analyzing factors like early-season performances, opponent and player health.

We'll be making our choices based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.